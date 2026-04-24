Khatib & Alami (K&A) is investing in its project management consultancy (PMC) and facilities management (FM) capabilities following the appointment of Dany Ghandour as Vice President.

Dany brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, including two decades previously spent at K&A. He has held senior leadership positions on complex, multi-billion-dollar programs predominantly in Saudi Arabia – and has led the delivery of major project management and FM services contracts for a wide range of public and private sector clients in the region.

He rejoins K&A following four years at KEO, where he drove strategic growth as General Manager – KSA and Managing Director of the company’s FM practice.

Dr Najib Khatib, chairman and CEO of K&A, said: “Our clients are increasingly focused not just on delivering assets, but on how those assets perform over the long term. Aligning our PMC and FM capabilities allows us to move seamlessly from delivery into operations, preserving design intent, managing risk and protecting value well beyond handover. Dany’s return strengthens our leadership in this area and supports our continued investment in both disciplines.”

Dany added: “K&A has shaped much of my career, so coming back after four years away feels both personal and natural. The industry has evolved, and clients now expect partners who can think beyond handover and focus on how assets perform over time. Bringing PMC and FM under one leadership enables exactly that – a more joined-up way of delivering and sustaining value. I’m pleased to return at a moment when the business is making such a clear and strategic investment in its future.”

About Khatib & Alami

Founded in 1956, Khatib & Alami is one of the Middle East and Africa's most established multidisciplinary engineering consultancies. Across infrastructure, buildings, water, energy, urban planning, project management and digital services, K&A's work is present in the roads people travel, the water they drink, and the cities they live in. It is measured not by structures completed, but by communities that depend on them long after handover.