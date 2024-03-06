In a meeting held on Monday, March 4, 2024, The National Investments Company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the Re-formation of the Chairman and Vice Chairman positions, with Mr. Khaled Waleed Al-Falah as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Al Falah expressed his gratitude upon gaining the trust and confidence of members of the Board, stressing his desire and efforts to continue implementing the company's prudent strategy and maintaining the solidity of its financial position.

“The company continues to create new paths to enhance its leading position by making a sustainable impact and expanding its diverse services in various sectors locally and regionally.” He added.

Mr. Khaled Al Falah has extensive experience in the financial services, industrial and investment banking sectors. He is the Business Development Manager at Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons, Vice Chairman and CEO of MENA Capital, Board of Director at Boursa Kuwait securities Company and Bahrain Steel Company, and Executive Committee Member of Foulath Holding Company.

The National Investments Company has been one of the leading investment companies in Kuwait since 1987. It has a proven track record of success and plays an active and vital role in various local, Gulf, and international sectors.

The NIC Board of Directors consists of Mr. Khaled Waleed Al-Falah, Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Mr. Anas Khaled Al-Saleh, Mrs. Taibah Mohammed Al-Qatami, and Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Mukhaizim.