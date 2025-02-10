Dubai, UAE – Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Ghazi Louhichi as Hotel Manager, Marco Garfagnini as Executive Chef, and Laman Aghazada as Director of Marketing. These strategic appointments underscore the hotel’s dedication to excellence and innovation in crafting world-class guest experiences.

Ghazi Louhichi, Hotel Manager

With over 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Ghazi Louhichi brings a wealth of expertise and a vision of excellence to his role as Hotel Manager. Renowned for his ability to drive operational precision, foster high-performing teams, and elevate guest satisfaction, Ghazi is committed to ensuring every guest experience reflects the pinnacle of quality. Prior to joining Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Ghazi held pivotal roles at prestigious properties, including Hilton London Metropole, The St. Regis Doha, and Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha.

Sharing his mission, Ghazi states, “True excellence is not a destination but a continuous journey, where every detail matters, and every moment has the potential to become a masterpiece. Together, we aim to transform expectations into experiences and moments into memories, all while setting new standards of service and care.”

A Tunisian-British national, Ghazi holds a Master’s Degree in Hotel Management from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion (ISG) and is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. His leadership is poised to redefine standards at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

Marco Garfagnini, Executive Chef

Michelin-starred Chef Marco Garfagnini joins Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates as Executive Chef, bringing with him an illustrious career in fine dining and a passion for culinary innovation. Originally from Tuscany's Carrara province, Marco honed his craft through experiences in Paris, London, and New York. At just 29, he earned his first Michelin star for his restaurant, Ristorante Ninan, in Carrara.

“Drawing on my background and experience, my personal vision is to enhance and redefine the hotel’s culinary offerings. I am thrilled to return to Dubai and join the prestigious team at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates,” says Chef Garfagnini.

Chef Marco has a well-established presence in the UAE’s culinary landscape, having previously served as Executive Chef at Jumeirah Al Naseem and Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Additionally, he collaborated with renowned Chef Pierre Gagnaire as Executive Chef de Cuisine across all his restaurants, including the two-Michelin-starred Piero TT at Les Airelles in Courchevel. Known for his innovative Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, blending flavours of Northern Italy and the French Riviera, Chef Marco is poised to set new benchmarks for the hotel’s culinary excellence.

Laman Aghazada, Director of Marketing and Communications

Laman Aghazada brings over 16 years of expertise in luxury hospitality; she has consistently elevated hotels’ performances across different revenue streams. Prior to joining Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Laman played a key role in the opening of Four Seasons Baku and Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, she also spearheaded Marketing and PR strategies for high-profile events, including the Formula One Grand Prix, 1st European Olympic Games, 1stIslamic Solidarity Games, 2019 UEFA Europe League final, UEFA Euro 2020 and executed co-branded partnership deals between with high end luxury retail brands. An Azerbaijani national, Laman holds advanced qualifications in Major Event Management, at European School of Economics, Florence, Italy and Hotel Real Estate Investments and Assest Management at Cornell University.

These appointments signify an exciting chapter for Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates as it continues to strengthen its leadership team. With their combined expertise and commitment to excellence, Laman, Marco, and Ghazi are poised to drive innovation and deliver unmatched guest experiences.

-Ends-

About Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates:

Priding itself on offering guests’ innovative experiences, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is the perfect destination for leisure and business guests in the bustling city of Dubai. With its ideal location in the heart of the city, both a short distance away from the city center and with a connection to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates, the hotel offers convenience with world-class shopping, dining and entertainment a stone’s throw away. It boasts some of the most unique and stylish room products in the region, with the pinnacle of the 351 rooms and suites being the 20 stunning Aspen Chalets, which marry sand and snow and offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side and the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai on the other. Six spectacular culinary concepts make up the diverse food and beverage options, while an outdoor infinity pool and SENSASIA Spa offer relaxation for the guests to enhance their stay experience.

About Kempinski:

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 78 hotels and residences in 32 countries and currently has more than 39 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. www.kempinski.com www.ghadiscovery.com

Media contact:

Laman Aghazada · Director of Marketing

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Sheikh Zayed Road • PO Box 120679 Dubai · United Arab Emirates

laman.aghazada@kempinski.com