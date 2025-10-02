ABU DHABI: The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) is proud to appoint Kate Midttun to the Future Communicators Foundation Board of Governors. Midttun is Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Strategy, with 20 years of experience in strategic marketing consulting. She also serves as Chair of the Middle East PR Association (MERPA) and sits on the Executive Board of The Marketing Society.

“I'm honoured to join the Board of Governors of the Future Communicators Foundation at such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO of Acorn Strategy. “I'm excited to work with the FCF to nurture emerging talent while ensuring our communications profession continues to be a force for positive change in both the boardroom and the community, particularly around issues of sustainability and climate.”

“By equipping the next generation of communicators with the skills, ethics, and vision they need, we can empower them to make a tangible impact, not only on the organisations they serve, but on the world at large,” added Midttun. “This is an investment in a future where communication is a force for positive, lasting transformation.”

In 2024, Midttun became a valued Trustee with the Future Communicators Foundation, with Acorn Strategy sponsoring one annual FCF Scholarship in the School of Media and Communication at Murdoch University Dubai. The first Acorn Strategy FCF Scholarship was awarded to Fathimath Nooha in 2025 for her campaign “Mai Sahara: The Desert Doesn’t Forget a Drop.” Acorn Strategy has committed to providing one FCF Scholarship a year over four years for a total value of $10, 000 USD.

“I’m really excited by the opportunity to sponsor an Acorn Strategy FCF Scholarship,” said Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO of Acorn Strategy. “At Acorn Strategy, we believe that investing in education and fostering talent are key to driving positive social change, and we are excited to see the remarkable achievements that will undoubtedly emerge from the Acorn Strategy FCF Scholarship.”

“As Founder of the Future Communicators Foundation, I am grateful for the support Kate has provided to the FCF as a Global Trustee, and I look forward to her insights as she joins our Board of Governors and works to further develop our Foundation,“ said Allard W. van Veen, Founder of the Future Communicators Foundation.

Founded in 2010, Acorn Strategy is a strategy-led agency that leads integrated thinking across marketing, public relations, and digital communications. With offices located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Jakarta, Melbourne, and Perth, the agency has expanded rapidly under the leadership of Kate Midttun. In just under three years, Acorn Strategy has tripled in size, gaining international recognition and securing multiple industry awards, including accolades from MEPRA, MENTL, PRCA and Transform.

“Acorn Strategy has long been committed to making a positive impact beyond profits,” said Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO of Acorn Strategy. “Our positive social impact is demonstrated by our pursuit of B-Corp certification, reflecting a dedication to sustainability, ethical business practices, and supporting the well-being of our employees and clients,” added Midttun.

“A key part of Acorn’s outreach is our award-winning mental health initiatives, recognized through the Mentl Awards, alongside our support for community initiatives, CSR efforts, and volunteering,” said Midttun. “With a team representing over 15 nationalities and speaking multiple languages, Acorn Strategy champions diversity in the workplace, leading with innovative perspectives and approaches to campaigns and culture,” added Midttun.

About Acorn Strategy

Acorn Strategy is an award-winning marketing and communications agency, specialising in smarter, integrated strategies that deliver measurable results. With a global reach and offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jakarta, Melbourne, and London, Acorn Strategy supports clients across diverse industries by blending insights, creativity, and precision. Founded in 2010, the agency leverages collective senior leadership experience and evidence-based methodologies to achieve outcomes that align directly with clients' business objectives. From integrated strategy and delivery to brand marketing communications, digital marketing, strategic communications, and marketing operations and advisory, Acorn Strategy connects the dots to drive impactful, end-to-end solutions for companies. To learn more, visit www.acornstrategy.com

About the FCF

The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) provides aspiring young professionals with scholarships, learning opportunities, and outreach programs that foster communication skills around social responsibility to sustainability and climate. The FCF is an initiative of The PR Trust, a 501(c)(6) non-profit organisation that provides knowledge and networking opportunities, student scholarships and awards programs that elevate and empower aspiring professionals and young leaders in communications. Learn more at: http://futurecomms.org | http://theprtrust.org

FCF Contact

tobias c. van Veen | Managing Director

tobias@futurecomms.org