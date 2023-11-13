United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ eco-conscious beachfront resort in Abu Dhabi, today announced the appointment of two new sales and marketing experts. The appointments follow a period of ongoing enhancements for the resorts’ hospitality offering to drive continued growth for the resort on an international, regional and local level.

Vivian Trida takes the lead on the role of Director of Sales & Marketing at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. With over 15 years of experience, insight and knowledge working with luxury hospitality brands in the region, Vivian has previously managed the sales front for high profile luxury resorts across the UAE including the rebranding of Emirates Palace as a Mandarin Oriental and Grand Hyatt Dubai on the early years of her career. In her new role, Vivian will be leading the charge in devising and implementing the commercial strategy across local and international markets with the vision to continue working with destination stakeholders in positioning Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island as a luxury destination. This new appointment marks a return to Jumeirah Group for Vivian, who spent three years as Director of Sales Groups - Commercial Cluster from 2018-2021.

Also joining the team in Dubai is Khrystyna Masych, who is appointed as Assistant Digital Marketing Manager. With five years’ global experience creating successful media campaigns for brands across North America, Asia and Europe, Khrystyna will manage the property’s online paid advertising campaigns, including the strategy, design and implementation, and search engine optimization

Commenting on the appointments, Savino Leone, General Manager at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort said: “We have had a very successful year in 2023 to date and are targeting further growth next year, with an evolved offering to welcome even more visitors to our exceptional resort. Central to this is our commitment to investing in the best talent to further differentiate our brand experience and meet the ever-evolving needs of our guests. Both Vivian and Khystyna bring a breadth of knowledge and expertise and will be strong assets for Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort as we target continued growth.”

About Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort:

Nestled within Abu Dhabi's pristine coastline with access to 400 metres of beachfront, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort epitomises understated luxury, combining contemporary design with an organic feel, reflecting the natural forms of its surrounding terrain. As Jumeirah Group's leading eco-conscious property, the resort holds an Ocean Champion Badge from the Oceanic Standard, an international NGO, for its sustainable initiatives - the first and only resort in the Middle East to hold this recognition.

The stunning beachside resort opened in 2018 with 285 ocean-inspired rooms and suites, in addition to spectacular duplex villas in two-, four- and five-bedroom configurations, each with a private pool. The property is home to 7 restaurants and bars, set against a beautiful backdrop of crystal clear azure waters that evoke a freeing sense of escape. The resort's own leisure facility, SPA, offers guests a rejuvenating experience with innovative spa therapies and rituals.

