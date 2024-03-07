His appointment signals Jumeirah’s intent to transform its brand with a sole focus on ultra-luxury

The move forms an integral part of Jumeirah’s Mission 2030 strategy, and follows other senior appointments in design & architecture, wellbeing and sustainability

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, today announced the appointment of Michael Grieve as its new Chief Brand Officer, responsible for spearheading the evolution of the brand as part of its Mission 2030 strategy. Formerly Vice President Brand and Client for Gucci, leading brand, communications, events and client development across Europe, Middle East and African marketplaces, Grieve will join Jumeirah in April.

Originally from New Zealand, Grieve’s 16-year career has spanned roles for leading international brands including BMW Group, adidas, and Nike and most recently Gucci in Milan. He comes with a proven track record of delivering business success across iconic international brands and will play an integral role in transforming Jumeirah’s brand, building a robust value proposition and experiential offering to secure Jumeirah’s position as a globally recognised hospitality group as it moves ahead with its plans to double the size of its portfolio by 2030.

Thomas Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, spoke of the new hire: “As part of our Mission 2030 strategic plan, we are building on rich origins to shape a new brand expression of ultra luxury hospitality that will enable our growth in key destinations around the world. As our new Chief Brand Officer, Michael is integral to that journey and brings an outstanding brand building pedigree with a luxury network that will help enable our transition from a regional success story to a global brand with international reach. I’m looking forward to working closely with Michael as we embark on a new era for the Jumeirah brand.”

Grieve’s impressive track record includes brand management for BMW and MINI in New Zealand; the development of global campaigns and retail strategies for the adidas running and basketball businesses; leadership of the Jordan Brand for Nike across EMEA and most recently driving all brand marketing, communications and client engagement activities for Gucci Maison across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Michael Grieve said of his new role with Jumeirah: “My passion lies in creating and delivering impactful brand strategies that resonate with diverse and discerning audiences, grounded in authenticity and the brand’s core values. The Jumeirah brand is built from exceptionally strong foundations, and I believe we now have an unparalleled opportunity to define an identity and ultra-luxury experience that sets Jumeirah apart and supports its global growth ambitions. I’m very proud to join Jumeirah on this exciting journey.”

Grieve is one of a number of senior hires made by Jumeirah in the last year as part of its Mission 2030 strategic plan. In 2023, Joanne Behrens was appointed as Senior Vice President of Architecture and Spatial Design, tasked with reshaping Jumeirah's design philosophy. Niamh O’Connell also joined as Vice President of Wellbeing, focusing on enhancing the wellness experience through lifelong learning, longevity, and inclusivity. Additionally, Bryanne Tait came on board as the Global Senior Director of Sustainability to support ongoing efforts to minimise operational impact to protect people and planet.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.