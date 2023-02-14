Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar or the Company), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of Mr. Basel Ziyadeh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as the company drives its transformational growth strategy across the Middle East region and beyond.

The Company has undergone significant changes in recent years, streamlining its activities by divesting from its non-core activities and focusing on its “Strategy 2030”. The strategy aims to deliver sustainable growth around six core pillars: maximizing revenue from its current product portfolio, new product launches, geographical expansion, strategic business initiatives, advanced specialty products initiatives, and inorganic growth initiatives. With a clear strategic direction in place and over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, the new CEO, Mr. Basel is poised to continue this transformational journey and lead the company towards its vision of providing health solutions regionally and globally, while ensuring world-class care remains at the very heart of Julphar.

Mr. Basel Ziyadeh will succeed Dr. Essam Mohamed as CEO, who has stepped down from the role, having joined in 2020, with over 25 years working in the healthcare sector.

Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board at Julphar, said: “With his wealth of experience in the industry working with top global and regional companies across the MENA region, Mr. Basel is a seasoned leader with rich exposure to the field of pharmaceutical marketing and multi-site manufacturing and strategy development in the field of vaccines and biological medicines and business development and distribution. His proven track record to drive business transformation and expansion with a hands-on approach will ensure Julphar’s mission to delivering greater impact across all the markets we serve globally, and I wish him every success.”

He added: “We would also like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Essam Mohamed for his contribution to the development of Julphar over the years. Dr. Essam will be departing Julphar for new professional endeavours, leaving behind a solid management team that will continue driving Julphar’s growth ambitions under the new leadership.”

Prior to his appointment at Julphar, Mr. Basel was CEO for Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, where he was instrumental in transforming the business, leading the company’s substantial profitability expansion in addition to establishing key partnerships. Mr. Basel also held several leadership positions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals, serving across various functions and geographies over a 15-year period. During his tenure, he led the company’s branded strategy formulation and execution in the MENA region after leading Hikma’s full operations in the GCC and the Levant. In addition, he also served as an advisor and Board Member for several pharmaceutical entities in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq and Lebanon.

Mr. Basel Ziyadeh said: “I am privileged to join Julphar during this exciting period as the company accelerates its transformational growth journey to increase its scale, capabilities and further solidify its regional and global expertise. I look forward to collaborating with a team of talented professionals as we reaffirm our commitment to providing a better quality of life for all, delivering high-quality healthcare solutions and cementing innovation at the heart of what we do.”

Mr. Basel holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from University of Jordan and an MBA from American University of Beirut.

-Ends-

About Julphar:

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, and for more than four decades, the company has been delivering high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare solutions to families across the globe. Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in 1980, Julphar employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

Julphar’s business is centered on two core business units – Julphar Diabetes Solutions and General Medicine Division, which target major therapeutic segments including Gastrology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Antibiotics and Cardio-metabolism. Julphar has 12 internationally accredited manufacturing facilities in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. In 2012, Julphar became one of the largest producers of Insulin with its UAE-based biotechnology production unit. For more information, visit http://www.julphar.net

Media contact: Corporate Communication, Julphar.

Mail: adel.khaled@julphar.net