Muscat: JW Marriott Hotel Muscat is delighted to announce the appointment of Juliana Salla as its General Manager, responsible for overseeing the brand’s flagship hotel in Oman, which reopened its doors in October 2023.

With over 20 years of experience within the international tourism and hospitality sector in South America, North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Salla has worked with Marriott in a variety of positions for the company’s brands, including senior leadership roles at W owned properties in Qatar, Indonesia and China.

“I am honored to be taking on this leading role with such a prestigious, meticulously designed property. We aim to foster a serene sanctuary for business and leisure, or a seamless blend of both, for meaningful stays that feature the highest levels of attention to detail every step of the way,” said Juliana Salla, General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Muscat.

“Despite their geographical distance, Oman and Brazil share a common appreciation for rich cultural diversity and natural beauty and Muscat is the perfect destination to experience JW Marriott’s serene sanctuary and make memorable connections. I am extremely happy to be here and excited to extend our extraordinary hospitality to all who join us.”

For six years before moving to Muscat, she took up integral positions at two Ritz-Carlton properties, in Bali from 2017 to 2020, then at Fari Islands, Maldives from 2020 to 2023.

Prior to those appointments, she honed her inspiring leadership skills for 10 years with the W brand, while playing a key role in the pre-opening of various W properties. Salla kick started her career with Disney Cruise Lines before gravitating to land-based hotel operations.

Underpinned by exceptional love of service and hospitality, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat features 304 luxurious, spacious guest rooms and suites featuring dramatic and unique interior design. A short drive from Muscat International Airport in the heart of Madinat Al-Irfan, it also boasts direct connectivity to the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and offers business and leisure travelers a haven to escape from the hustle and bustle of urban living.

The hotel stands as a beacon of environmental sustainability, with its architectural excellence aligning with the stringent standards for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

​​​​​​About JW Marriott Hotel Muscat

In the heart of Oman’s scenic capital, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat is the first ever five-star hotel in the up-and-coming Madinat Al Irfan business district and the flagship property of JW Marriott. Developed by Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, the property is conveniently located next to the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers. 304 spacious rooms and suites, each with garden views, and 2,500sqm of flexible function space including two ballrooms, two terraces and gardens, seamlessly ease the transition between work and rest. Five food and beverage outlets offer cuisines for every craving, including the ultimate sports-themed burger joint, Butter Buns, and the chic and sophisticated grill house Pink Salt. Meanwhile, a full suite of fitness facilities including three outdoor pools and Spa by JW, make uplifting spaces to work out and wind down. Enhanced by its wellbeing-inspired service and ‘The Whole You’ philosophy, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat is designed to keep all guests in balance, whatever the purpose of their stay.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travellers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

