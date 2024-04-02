Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is excited to announce the appointment of Stephan Klose as the new Chief Operations Officer.

Stephan is a seasoned aviation professional with over 20 years direct experience in base maintenance operations and technical operations. He has held many senior positions with his most recent being VP of Maintenance and Engineering at Saudi Royal Aviation. At Joramco, he will be leading the Operations Department to oversee the day-to-day technical and operational functions of the business.

Commenting on Stephan’s appointment, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said, “Joramco is delighted to welcome Stephan to the senior management team where he will be joining and leading a team of experts and professionals. I look forward to his contribution in delivering against our vision and mission statements, especially at a time of significant strategic growth.”

About Joramco

With more than 60 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy