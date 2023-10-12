United Arab Emirates: Project and commercial management consultancy drives its geographic expansion by appointing key senior team member – John Vint – to lead the UK business. PMKConsult has realized 100% revenue growth year-on-year since its merger with legacy brand 3SixtyConsult in 2020. The company has since launched its operations in the UK and in KSA and is currently managing a multi-million-dollar portfolio of projects and assignments for flagship UAE developers, well-known international brands and multi-national organizations across the MENA region, Africa and Europe.

“John Vint has played an integral role in growing our revenue stream by winning sizable assignments in the commercial management space beyond the initial pipeline from our acquisition of ACS. With large-scale development cost consulting roles ongoing in the UK, positioning John Vint as the head of our UK operations is a natural progression in our growth as a business and is in line with our strategic direction as an established multinational consultancy,” stated Kevin Woolley, Chief Executive Officer, PMKConsult.

In the UK, PMKConsult is currently managing a portfolio of projects valued at over 100 million GBP. UK-based senior management team member Geoff Mitchell will be supporting John Vint in his leadership role by overseeing existing projects and the project and assignment pipeline in the UK market.

“The business has managed UK projects from its UAE HQ with UK-based team members delivering against requirements on the ground. Historically, the company has managed some notable projects in the UK including the ITN renovation in London, and Academies projects for Department of Education among others. Bringing our brand of service excellence into an established market as a homegrown UAE entity is a true mark of success for our business. Our team is energized not only by our growth and expansion, but also where this opportunity can take us as a business,” commented Keenan Grote, Chief Operating Officer, PMKConsult.

John Vint is transitioning into a full-time role based in the UK and continues to frequent the UAE; he plans to further develop his relationships in both countries going forward.

About PMKConsult:

PMKConsult has recently grown to become one of the largest dedicated project and commercial management consultancies based in the UAE and KSA to serve the region and beyond. To date the new business has amassed a project portfolio value exceeding USD 8 billion dollars and has a delivery footprint extending to 30+ countries within the region and further afield. The company is an award-winning and multi-disciplined consultancy offering senior-level consultation and a scalable bespoke approach to meet its clients unique and specific requirements across major industries. PMKConsult has delivered over 4.5 million sqm of construction projects throughout the Middle East, Sub-Saharan, and North Africa, and South and Southeast Asia and has established strategic partnerships enabling the business to carry out work throughout Africa. Its Evaluate / Formulate / Deliver full circle methodology is underpinned with five core values ensuring that the consultancy maintains its personalized and trusted approach across its service operations. Its integrated core services include Project Management, Commercial Management, Construction Management, and Design Management; specialist services include Feasibility Studies, Contracts Management, Condition Surveys, and Claims Arbitration. Sectors served by the project management consultancy include: Industrial, Media & Broadcast, Healthcare; Education & Innovation; Hospitality & Leisure; Data Centres; Heritage & Culture; and Retail, Residential & Commercial. To learn more please visit: PMKConsult

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pmkconsult/