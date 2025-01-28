Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Scintilla, a leader in institutional-grade tokenization solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Janey Schueller as its new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). This key leadership addition comes shortly after Scintilla’s milestone completion of the DLA Piper transaction, as the company continues to expand its innovative digital asset creation platform and strengthen its compliance framework.

Janey Schueller brings over 18 years of senior banking, wealth management, and regulatory compliance experience to her new role, with a specialization in fintech and RegTech. Her career includes leadership positions at global financial institutions such as UBS AG, where she managed wealth planning, compliance, and dispute resolution teams across Asia and the UAE. Most recently, Janey served as Head of Compliance at MidChains, where she implemented fintech-driven compliance frameworks and ensured regulatory alignment with authorities like the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

“Janey’s appointment is an exciting next step in Scintilla’s onward and upward journey to transform RWA tokenization,” commented Tim Popplewell, CEO of Scintilla. “Her extensive background in compliance and regulatory matters will be instrumental as we advance our mission of providing innovative, compliant digital asset solutions. Her leadership will help us navigate the evolving landscape of digital assets, ensuring we remain at the forefront of this dynamic industry.”

Strengthening Compliance and Fostering Inclusivity

As the digital assets landscape continues to grow and evolve, compliance remains a cornerstone of trust and innovation within the industry. At Scintilla, maintaining the highest regulatory standards is integral to driving transformative solutions that empower clients and build confidence among stakeholders. With Janey at the helm of compliance, the company is well-positioned to lead the industry with best-in-class practices.

In addition to its compliance focus, Scintilla is committed to creating an inclusive workplace that reflects the diversity of the global markets it serves. Janey’s appointment underscores the company’s dedication to fostering an environment where different perspectives are valued and innovation thrives. As a leader who has actively contributed to community initiatives and championed inclusivity throughout her career, Janey embodies the values that drive Scintilla’s mission forward.

“Joining Scintilla feels like a natural step as they redefine compliance and innovation in finance," shares Janey Schueller, Head of Compliance. “As regulatory frameworks evolve, the need for robust compliance is more critical than ever. I’m eager to contribute to Scintilla’s mission by ensuring our offerings meet the highest standards of compliance, paving the way for trusted and innovative tokenization solutions that empower our clients and support the future of finance.”

About Scintilla

Scintilla is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, creating new opportunities in the global marketplace. Originating from the global law firm DLA Piper, Scintilla combines the compliance and regulatory expertise of a law firm with innovative technology solutions.

Fully regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Scintilla provides end-to-end virtual assets solutions, empowering asset owners, issuers, and investors to solve real-world problems and promote financial inclusion.

Find out more at scintillanetwork.com