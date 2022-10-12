The only proptech founder on the 2022 list, Huspy’s Jad Antoun has built the fastest-growing proptech company and leader in the mortgages industry in less than 2 years, winning the 2022 Fastest Growth Award by Entrepreneur Middle East.

Huspy’s growth has resulted in significant job creation, attracting over 300 global tech talent to the UAE and Spain offices. Huspy recognized among 2022 UAE's Top 10 tech startups to work for by LinkedIn.

Huspy has raised one of the biggest Series A rounds in the region in June 2022, backed by leading global investors including Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, Fifth Wall, Chimera Capital and more

Dubai, UAE: Jad Antoun, co-founder and CEO of Huspy, a UAE proptech startup which aims to redefine the home buying experience in the region, has been announced amongst the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Middle East. A recognition of world's brightest and most innovative minds, the Forbes listing is testament to the entrepreneur's consistent growth journey with Huspy in the UAE and subsequent expansion to Europe.

As one of the youngest start-up CEOs in the region, Jad is passionate about building a global technology brand from the Middle East and has a vision to make Huspy a hub for international talent. A firm believer in giving back to the startup ecosystem, he is an active angel investor. He is also a member of LebNet, a US-based non-profit organization, and Endeavor, a global community of entrepreneurs.

“This is an exciting time for the Middle East with new ideas and solutions flourishing to solve some of the region’s biggest challenges. I’m humbled to be chosen to stand alongside these inspiring individuals. At Huspy, as we continue to build and transform the proptech sector, I’m grateful to be working with highly talented team members and industry partners, with the backing of global investors,” said Jad Antoun, CEO & co-founder, Huspy.

With Huspy, home buyers can find and finance a home, through one platform. Huspy’s mortgage offering is the largest in the UAE, giving property buyers access to the best home financing rates in the country. Huspy’s technology empowers the entire home buying ecosystem, benefiting prospective homeowners, mortgage brokers, real estate agents, banks and developers.

Over the past year, Huspy has become the leader in the mortgages industry in the UAE, expanded to Spain and acquired three mortgage businesses. Huspy now has over 300 employees across the two countries, including joiners from global technology companies like Loft, QuintoAndar, Uber, SumUp, etc. The company’s investors include Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, Fifth Wall, Chimera Capital, Breyer Capital, VentureFriends, COTU, Venture Souq and BY Venture Partners.

In 2022 Huspy won industry recognition for Fastest Growth at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards. The company was also recognised by global professional networking platform LinkedIn as amongst the top startups in the UAE for its growth trajectory over the past year, based on employment growth, engagement, job interest and talent attraction.

-Ends-

About Huspy

Huspy is a UAE-based proptech startup on a mission to improve the home buying process in the region and beyond. Huspy aims to create a category-defining business by building a single platform where customers can find and finance their home faster and more easily than ever before. The company's innovative technology is at the heart of the real estate ecosystem, empowering all market players - brokers, agents and banks – to redefine the future of home buying. To know more about Huspy, visit https://huspy.com.

Media Contact

Anastasiya Bardunova

Communications Manager

anastasiya.bardunova@huspy.io