Johannesburg: In her most recent role, Charlotte was as the Head of Digital Content at PRIMEDIA Broadcasting and has earned an impressive 25 year career specialising in radio, television, and digital media.

Charlotte joins Jacaranda FM with a special set of skills as a content creator and strategist, journalist, and management professional to drive integration of all channels at the station.

From understanding in-the-field work and news desk demands, to leading multi-functional teams within the broadcast sector, Charlotte brings over two decades of experience to the station.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my extensive experience in managing complex, high-pressure product launches, and large teams at a station I admire enormously. I look at content choices and processes in a holistic fashion, with a vision to integrate traditional and new media. I feel extremely proud to step into this new role and I’m looking forward to adding value to Jacaranda FM” comments Charlotte Kilbane, Programming Manager for Jacaranda FM.

Charlotte also has deep focus on personal development within her team. The new programme manager has trained, mentored, coached and nurtured well over a hundred broadcast professionals, and she views the success of the content creators who have passed through her teams as the single biggest achievement of her career.

“I am so exited that Charlotte will be joining our team with her in-depth expertise as we continue to improve the integration of our content across all our platforms. Her strategic strength and varied experience will refine the stations offering to our listeners and make sure that More Music you Love remains at the heart of everything we do at Jacaranda FM.” Said Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM.

Charlotte will also be the first women to be appointed in the Programme manger’s role, a refreshing change ahead of Women’s month this year.

-Ends-

For any media requests or interviews, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za