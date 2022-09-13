JA The Resort and Indian Ocean has promoted William-Harley Fleming to Vice President of Operations. William has been with JA Resorts and Hotels for over 15 years and brings with him a strong foundation of dynamic and result-driven hospitality experience within the Middle Eastern, Asian, and European markets.

With hard work, determination and passion, William was able to advance through the Group's ranks from Corporate Food and Beverage Concept Director in 2007 to his first General Manager role at the age of 30. Since then, he has developed steadily, holding General Manager roles at the JBR belt of properties in Dubai, which include the JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Oasis Beach Tower, and JA Manafaru – the award-winning property located in the Maldives.

He has spent nearly five years as Cluster General Manager at JA The Resort prior to his most recent position as Vice President Operations. William oversaw JA The Resort in Jebel Ali, a one-million square meter expansive resort, throughout his time there. In his role as Cluster General Manager of the group's premier destination resort, he managed a total of 799 rooms and suites, three distinct brands, 23 restaurants and bars, a 9-hole championship golf course, a sizable equestrian center, four floodlit tennis courts and a tennis academy, squash courts, badminton courts, a padel tennis court, a watersports center, a private 100-berth full-service marina, Dubai's only authorized public shooting club, an award-winning spa, and a 1,100m2 bio-garden dedicated to sustainability and education, as well as many other facilities within the expansive resort.

William is passionate about corporate social responsibility in addition to promoting exceptionally high levels of repeat business and the ultimate guest satisfaction experience. He has led numerous initiatives and actively supports the environmental goals of DTCM and the Dubai Government. In 2019 and under the leadership of William, DTCM recognized JA The Resort with the Most Sustainable 5-Star Resort award.

In his new role, William will continue to oversee the Group's Indian Ocean properties, including JA Manafaru, JA Enchanted Island Resort, and JA Enchanted Waterfront.

About JA Resorts & Hotels

A legacy UAE brand, JA Resorts & Hotels was born in 1981 and has a widely recognised reputation for excellence, in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels. Taking its name from the original Jebel Ali (JA) Beach hotel, JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio now features 9 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, each dedicated to curating unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories. Tropical escapes include JA Manafaru, the idyllic luxury island resort in pristine, lagoon ringed Haa Alifu Atoll, at the northern tip of the Maldives and JA Enchanted Island Resort, an ultra-luxurious hideaway of 10 exquisite villas on a private island, in the middle of the protected Saint Anne Marine Park. Within the UAE, guests can choose from the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel, as well as the deluxe hotel apartments of JA Oasis Beach Tower, both located along ‘The Walk’ in Jumeirah Beach Residence. Other attractive options include the acclaimed JA The Resort - Dubai’s largest experience resort, with 1 million square metres of thrilling activities and 3 unique hotels offering 795 suites and rooms between them– the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and JA Palm Tree Court and JA Lakeview Hotel, a stunning new Golf Course adjacent property opened in September 2019. The JA Hatta Fort Hotel is Dubai’s only mountain resort, a secluded getaway amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains landscape. The Manor by JA is the latest addition to the portfolio, a 247 key corporate hotel located in Al Furjan, Dubai and set to open in January 2020. JA Resorts & Hotels is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 78 countries.

For more information on JA Resorts & Hotels, please visit: www.jaresortshotels.com

