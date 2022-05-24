Dubai: Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and real estate division of the Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group, announced the appointment of Mr. Faris Satli as its new Group Director of Business Development. Mr Satli will bring his vast experience and skills to steer Ishraq Hospitality into further growth and regional expansion in his new role.

Mr. Satli has over 20 years of diversified experience in senior roles with top international firms such as Barclays, HSBC, SC, and BlueBay Hotels and Resorts. During this time, he covered Wealth Management Sales and Advisory, Asset Management, and Hotels Business Development.

Alexander Suski, Acting CEO of Ishraq Hospitality, welcomed the appointment. “Mr Satli is a key team member in Ishraq Hospitality’s ambitions to grow its presence in the MENA region. We are excited he is a part of the team to contribute to our bold objectives. His significant experience and knowledge will help expand Ishraq Hospitality’s portfolio across the GCC and MENA region.”

Mr. Satli is a certified investment advisor from the CISI Institute, London, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from AAST, Alexandria, Egypt. A detail-oriented person with a strong vision, he is passionate about running and is an expert chess player.

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travelers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeriah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah. Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.