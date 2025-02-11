Abu Dhabi, UAE – Insurance House, a subsidiary of Finance House Group and a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, has announced the appointment of Mohammad Alamin Abu Quora as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership change marks a significant step toward strengthening the company’s position in the evolving insurance landscape.

Mr. Abu Quora brings over 30 years of expertise in the insurance industry, having held key executive leadership roles across the Middle East. His extensive experience spans strategic leadership, business development, innovation, and operational excellence. Throughout his career, he has successfully led major initiatives, spearheaded large-scale insurance programs, and forged strategic partnerships that have driven sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohammed Alqubaisi, Chairman of Insurance House, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Mohammad Abu Quora as the new CEO of Insurance House. His deep industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and proven ability to drive growth make him the right leader to steer the company into its next phase of success."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Abu Quora stated: "I am honored to join Insurance House and excited to lead a team that is committed to excellence and innovation. Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation, enhance customer-centric solutions, and continue contributing to the advancement of the UAE’s insurance sector."

With this leadership transition, Insurance House reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge insurance solutions, fostering growth, and maintaining its position as a key player in the regional insurance market.

About Insurance House

Insurance House is a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) based in Abu Dhabi, with a paid-up capital of AED 118,780,500. The company offers comprehensive and innovative insurance products, adhering to international standards while meeting local regulatory requirements. Its portfolio spans conventional and specialized insurance solutions, tailored to cater to diverse customer needs. Insurance House is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the ticker symbol “IH”.

