New CTO brings over 30 years of cross-industry experience working in leading positions within fortune 500 companies including oil and gas, financial services, automotive, the global IT industry and smart nation planning

Martin will oversee Injazat’s new phase of expansion with an increased focus on sustainability, cybersecurity, next-generation cloud and applications, and emerging technologies supporting the company’s growth and market share

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology leader in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security today announced the appointment of Martin Yates as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role, Martin will be responsible for enhancing Injazat’s overarching technology strategy and promoting innovation and industry-leading solutions to support the company’s ongoing growth plans. Martin brings over three decades of experience from government, defence and enterprise delivering digital transformation outcomes, and now lays out Injazat’s future strategic roadmap to growth.

Martin will spearhead new sustainable digitalisation offerings, and lead Injazat’s transformation in support of its customer’s current and future needs. Martin has been a critical part of Singapore’s smart nation technology planning, standards, policy, and development having worked eighteen years on government and industry boards. Martin was the founder and chairman of Singapore Computers Society cloud centre of excellence and was awarded fellowship of the society for service to the nation.

Welcoming the vital appointment, Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive of Injazat said: “We are delighted to appoint Martin in the role of Chief Technology Officer, to lead the company forward in its next phase of growth and value creation, help us drive pioneering change through emerging enterprise technology and continue ‘empowering human achievement’. He brings with him, strong leadership, and a wealth of experience from innovative companies in Germany and Singapore, and it is great to have him on board. Martin shares my future ambitions for the company and how we can continue to contribute and support the UAE’s national agenda, including our increased focus on sustainability as we work towards hosting COP 28 in the UAE next year.”

Before joining Injazat, Martin was the Global Chief Technology Officer for smart cities, sustainable and resilient nations at Dell Technologies, where he accelerated Dell’s global business technology market share. Previously to Dell he also served in financial services, oil and gas industry, manufacturing, and national defence sectors.

Commenting on his appointment as Chief Technology Officer at Injazat Martin Yates said, “The UAE, like Singapore, is a world leader in innovation and digital technology and so I’m excited by this great opportunity at Injazat. As the national technology champion, Injazat has an integral role in impacting the UAE’s growing digital economy and delivering upon the national agenda. I am proud to be joining an organization which is growing and committed to unlocking value for its clients. I look forward to contributing to Injazat's embrace of disruptive new technologies and continuing to push the boundaries of the possible, whilst also delivering new environmentally sustainable solutions.”