Al Turki to leverage expertise in art and culture to guide brand's regional customer experience.

Collaboration coincides with Middle East debut of all-new QX80.

DUBAI, UAE – INFINITI Middle East is excited to announce a one-of-a-kind partnership with Mohammed Al Turki, the renowned Saudi Arabian film producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Al Turki will take on the role of the brand’s first-ever regional Chief Luxury Ambassador.

In the newly established role, Al Turki will leverage his extensive experience in art and the exploration of culture, to support INFINITI in redefining automotive luxury within the Middle East. He will personally help guide the brand's regional customer experience strategy, share insights on luxury trends, and aid the development of exceptional experiences at every consumer interaction. Al Turki’s efforts are targeted at elevating the holistic brand experience in alignment with INFINITI’s new era of extraordinary products.

The collaboration coincides with the upcoming regional debut of INFINITI’s all-new QX80 flagship, which will be launched this month.

As an ambassador, Al Turki will share his expertise and vision with INFINITI Middle East, ensuring that the exacting standards and preferences of customers in the region are both met and exceeded. His deep understanding of the world of film, luxury, and culture will play a key role in shaping how the brand engages with its audience, reinforcing INFINITI’s commitment to delivering a sophisticated and a culturally relevant luxury experience.

“We are pleased to partner with Mohammed Al Turki as our Chief Luxury Ambassador said Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Saudi Arabia, Middle East, CIS – Nissan, INFINITI. “His multifaceted approach to storytelling and luxury, coupled with his cultural influence in the region, makes him the perfect collaborator to help us showcase INFINITI’s vision of modern luxury. Together, we aim to create meaningful moments that resonate deeply with our audience.”

“INFINITI was founded on the basis of being human-centric; through our partnership with Mohammed Al Turki, an individual at the forefront of representing this region’s art and culture on the global stage, we will find new and creative ways to elevate the brand’s representation in the Middle East,” said Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Mohammed Al Turki said, “I’m honored to partner with INFINITI Middle East as their first-ever Chief Luxury Ambassador. This role allows me to combine my passion for luxury and storytelling with a brand that truly understands the importance of cultural connection. I’m excited to collaborate on projects that cater to the audience in the Middle East, while embracing the brand’s modern Japanese luxury aesthetic.”

Mohammed Al Turki and INFINITI Middle East aim to redefine automotive luxury by providing exclusive content, aspirational brand moments, and immersive luxury experiences in the region.

With the launch of the all-new QX80, INFINITI is set to usher in a new era of luxury in the Middle East, blending culture, craftsmanship, and innovation.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information can be found at https://www.infiniti-me.com/.

You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contacts – INFINITI Communications

infinitime@z7communications.com

About Mohammed Al Turki

Born in Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Al Turki has successfully bridged the entertainment gap between "East and West" through his contemporary endeavors in both Hollywood and Saudi Arabia. His lifelong passion for film, drove his determination to break the US movie industry as a producer.

Mohammed is also extremely dedicated to supporting a number of international charities as well as those started and managed by his father Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Turki, in his home country.

Mohammed supports UNICEF, the Steve Irwin Sea Shepard and amfAR.

Aside from a notable reputation in producing, Mohammed has become an influential figure in the fashion industry, collaborating with renown luxury names as friend of the brand. For three years, Mohammed was the CEO of The Red Sea Film Foundation until he recently transitioned to an Advisor at the foundation. Mohammed is a key figure in the changes being implemented and shaping the Saudi film industry overall.