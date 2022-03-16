Dubai: International legal and professional services firm, Ince, has appointed Partners Mohamed El Hawawy and Alastair Holland as new Joint Managing Partners of Ince’s Dubai office.

Mohamed and Alastair’s broad and extensive sector expertise, as well as their combined experience and networks in the UAE, strongly position them to lead Ince’s presence in the Middle East. As new Joint Managing Partners, they remain unequivocally committed to the firm’s clients and look forward to progressing Ince’s growth plans within the region.

Mohamed El Hawawy is widely recognised as one of the UAE’s leading shipping lawyers, specialising in litigation and dispute resolution. He assists local and multi-national companies on shipping disputes in the Middle East and has advised on numerous high-profile cases and casualties in the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Mohamed also handles a wide range of insurance matters for clients relating to life, property, product liability, marine, political risk, and medical insurance.

Highly regarded Alastair Holland sits within the firm’s corporate practice. He has over 20 years of experience advising clients throughout the Middle East on public and private M&A, joint ventures, equity capital markets and private equity across a wide range of industries. Alastair advises multinational corporations, high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses on the acquisition, disposal and restructuring of assets in the region. He also advises on day-to-day business matters, in particular corporate governance and commercial contracts.

Commenting on the announcement, Adrian Biles, CEO at Ince, said: “This is an important moment for our Dubai office. The appointment of Mohamed and Alastair as Joint Managing Partners begins a new era that builds on our strong business legacy and impeccable client service in the UAE while progressing growth and expansion plans in the region. I would like to congratulate Alastair and Mohamed for this well-deserved promotion and share my support for their plans to lead and grow Ince’s business in the Middle East.”

Mohamed El Hawawy added: “It's a great honour to take on the role of Managing Partner alongside Alastair. We will continue to build upon the exceptional relationships we have with our clients and help move their businesses forward, whilst investing in the growth of our firm by expanding our sector and service offerings. We have a tremendously talented team here in Dubai and I am looking forward to continuing working with them in the next phase of our development.”

Alastair Holland concluded: “I am delighted to be taking on this role. Ince Dubai has a great team ethos and is committed to providing clients with excellent service. I look forward to working with Mohamed to grow the office as part of Ince’s international growth strategy.”