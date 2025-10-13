+impact, Serco’s advisory business, has appointed Norman McComb as Sustainability Advisory Director to drive its sustainability agenda in Saudi Arabia and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation.

With more than 20 years of international experience in capital project delivery, climate adaptation, and large-scale transformation programmes, Norman has played a key role in national development, climate, energy and infrastructure programmes across multiple regions. Prior to joining +impact, he served as Sustainability Director at EY Consulting in Saudi Arabia, where he advised government entities and major organisations on operationalising sustainability strategy into transformational outcomes across national development programmes and large-scale infrastructure projects.

In his new role, Norman will work with clients across sectors such as transitioning industries, future cities, and critical national infrastructure. His focus will be on translating Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 sustainability ambitions into practical delivery outcomes. His role will also ensure that sustainability is embedded across every aspect of +impact’s services. Having this deep expertise in-house also strengthens Serco’s new and existing public services operational contracts, while ensuring the business remains fully accountable for its ESG goals.

Norman McComb, Sustainability Advisory Director at +impact, said:

“I joined +impact because it’s unlike any other advisory firm — our strategies are shaped by real operational experience. Backed by Serco’s track record delivering complex government and critical infrastructure services, we don’t just design solutions, we know how to make them work in practice.

“Saudi Arabia’s growth trajectory is at the forefront of the sustainable economic development conversation. I look forward to supporting clients in delivering projects that not only advance national priorities but also create a lasting positive impact for future generations. “

Phil Malem, CEO of +impact and Serco Middle East, said:

“We are delighted be expanding our +impact team and welcome Norman to the business at a time when Saudi Arabia is delivering some of the world’s most ambitious sustainability projects. His expertise will strengthen our ability to support Vision 2030 by turning ambition into measurable outcomes.”

About +impact

+impact is an advisory business that draws on real world experience to find not just innovative but practical, sustainable and user-centred solutions. By delivering the highest-quality advice coupled with operational expertise. +impact partners with its customers at all stages of their project journey to find answers to some of the world’s most complex problems. +impact will only advise where Serco has successfully delivered - no untested theories, just proven results. We’re different because we Do. +impact is owned by Serco plc. www.plusimpact.serco.com

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world. With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services. Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management. Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery. More information can be found at www.serco.com/me