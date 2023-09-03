Riyadh: HSBC Saudi Arabia announces the appointment of Mohammed Fannouch and Faisal Qadri as Managing Directors and Co–Heads - Investment Banking, and Amir Bourani as Managing Director - Head of Global Banking Coverage, with immediate effect as the bank enters a new phase of growth in the Kingdom.

Faisal and Mohammed will jointly lead the bank’s award-winning investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, which includes Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Debt Advisory, Infrastructure and Project Finance, and Issuer Services. Amir will lead HSBC Saudi Arabia’s coverage platform.

Faris AlGhannam, CEO & Board Member, HSBC Saudi Arabia said: “These appointments support our ambitious growth plans in the Kingdom, reinforcing our leadership in advisory, client coverage, and transaction execution capabilities in Saudi Arabia for clients across HSBC’s global network. With a combined experience of almost 60 years in banking, Mohammed, Faisal and Amir will work closely with teams across HSBC’s global network to deliver the full potential of HSBC’s competitive strengths for clients, particularly through our international connectivity.”

Mohammed, who joined HSBC in Riyadh in 2008, has 17 years of experience in the Middle East, including 15 years in Saudi Arabia supporting clients in the origination and execution of landmark merger and acquisition and capital markets transactions.

Faisal, who joined HSBC in the UAE 2003, has been based in Riyadh for 17 of his 23 years in banking, providing clients with Islamic financing, debt advisory, project finance, loan syndication and debt capital markets expertise.

Amir, who joined HSBC in the UK in 2007 and relocated to the Middle East in 2014 before moving to Riyadh in 2020, brings 16 years of banking experience and leadership expertise in Leveraged & Acquisition Financing and Coverage and in managing strategic client relationships.

HSBC Saudi Arabia was founded in 2005 with the vision to be the best investment banking and capital market services provider in the Kingdom. An award-winning financial institution, HSBC Saudi Arabia is a joint venture 51% owned by HSBC Asia Holding BV and 49% owned by SAB.

