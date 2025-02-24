Dubai-based international financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth has announced the appointment of Isabella Bara as Product Marketing Manager for its Hoxton Wealth app.

Isabella has more than 15 years' experience working on building brands, leading large-scale campaigns, and driving business growth through a strategic and customer-centric approach. Before joining Hoxton, she spent five years at Nubank, Latin America's largest digital bank, where she was part of the fintech's hyper-growth journey, leading key strategic projects including the marketing strategy for the bank's real-time payment method.

As a Product Marketing leader at Hoxton, Isabella's role is to ensure the development of products with a compelling value proposition that resonates with clients' needs while driving adoption and engagement. She is dedicated to bridging business strategy with customer insights to create impactful, market-leading solutions.

"Product marketing sits at the intersection of business strategy and customer obsession, leveraging data-driven insights and a deep understanding of user needs to craft compelling products with a strong value proposition," says Isabella.

"I'm excited to join Hoxton as part of the App team, driven by the company's mission to create meaningful value for our clients. We have a unique opportunity to shape solutions that empower people to take control of their finances—at a time when our reach is expanding rapidly, allowing us to make an even greater impact. My focus is on ensuring that every strategy we define, every tool we build, and every vision we bring to life enhances the experience and outcomes for the people we serve."

The Hoxton Wealth app offers free, real-time access to users' net worth, whether they are Hoxton clients or not. The app takes advantage of open banking protocols so that users can have access to all their assets in one place. They can be aggregated and collated, including bank accounts, brokerage, crypto exchanges, pension and cash accounts from more than 20,000 data sources globally. Users can also add the value of static property assets as well as having a live tracker for stocks, shares and crypto assets. They can also bring in data on financial liabilities including credit cards and mortgages, creating a genuine one-stop shop for individuals to see all they have in one place.

"At Hoxton Wealth we are committed to using technology to enable and empower people who previously may not have had access to wealth management," says Chris Ball, founder and CEO at Hoxton Wealth.

"It allows us to automate processes and deliver results to clients faster and in a more digestible way. Getting the tech into the hands of existing and potential clients is critical to its success, and this is why we are excited to have Isabella on board to help us drive forward."

