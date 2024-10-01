Dubai: On 1 September 2024, HIMA Group appointed Yao Zhou as General Manager for the China region and Luis Hernando Torres as General Manager for the North and Southeast Asia region as of 1 October 2024.

The appointments are in line with HIMA's strategy to strengthen customer proximity in key markets and to drive the expansion of the local sales, engineering, and service setup.

"China and Asia-Pacific are of great importance for our target markets, the process and rail industries. The appointment of the two new General Managers is an important milestone in our long-term strategy to strengthen our local presence and further expand our customer service," explains Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group.

Yao Zhou has 20 years of experience in various managerial positions in international companies. In 2016, she began her career at HIMA China as Head of Human Resources and steadily expanded the areas of finance and administration. In 2022, Zhou was appointed to the Management Board of HIMA China, initially responsible for finance and administration, before being appointed interim Managing Director of HIMA China in January 2024.

Luis Hernando Torres is an electrical engineer with over 30 years of experience in the process industry, including sales, engineering, and project management. In 2012, he started his career at HIMA as Account Director Latin America and was appointed Sales Director for Latin America in 2022. Torres has made a significant contribution to the successful development of HIMA's business in this region. As General Manager for HIMA Asia-Pacific, he will take over the duties and responsibilities of Friedhelm Best, who has built up HIMA's Asia-Pacific business since 2016 and will pursue his career outside the HIMA Group.

Brenda Moreno, who has successfully built up and established the HIMA Partner Program in Latin America since 2020, will take over Torres' duties as Sales Director.

