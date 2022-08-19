Al Ain – United Arab Emirates – Hili Rayhaan by Rotana has appointed Jerry John Kurien as the new Human Resources Manager. Born in India, Jerry graduated from Christ College, Bangalore, India with a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management and Master’s degree in Strategic Human Resources at the University of Wollongong, UAE in 2014.

With 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Jerry started his career with Rotana in 2011 and held Learning & Development roles with several Rotana properties in Dubai, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi. He climbed through the ranks to become the Director of Learning & Development at Beach Rotana and has proven leadership records, which will be invaluable to his new role. He will be in-charge of implementation of services, policies, and programs through Human Resources team, reports to the General Manager, build an employer brand, improve colleague engagement, and build strategic talent resources plans.

