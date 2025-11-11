​Dubai hub to manage construction and operational risks across conventional and renewable power under one integrated unit.

Expansion ensures seamless client service on the operational side with Singapore office supporting existing relationships in conventional power and all risks in energy.

Dubai: Effective 1 December 2025, HDI Global announces the appointment of John Morrell as the new Head of Energy & Power Underwriting Middle East within its cross-divisional Energy & Power Unit. Based in Dubai, Morrell will lead a dedicated team focused on managing complex risks across conventional power and renewable energy sources, integrating both operational and construction exposures under one umbrella.

HDI Global’s Energy & Power Unit is designed to offer streamlined, cross-divisional expertise worldwide. John Morrell’s appointment marks a significant step in HDI Global’s strategic expansion in the Middle East. A seasoned professional with over 14 years of experience, he brings deep technical expertise and a strong track record across the renewable and construction sectors in the APAC region. Morrell’s team includes Shumaila Shakeel, who joined HDI Global effective 3 November as Power Underwriter in the newly created Middle East hub. Together, the Middle East Energy & Power Unit will leverage HDI’s comprehensive value proposition, including International Programmes, Captives, and Alternative Risk Transfer solutions to meet the evolving needs of the sector.

“Our clients will benefit from our one-stop shop approach, close dialogue and fast service from our cross-division Energy & Power Unit. With his comprehensive experience in this sector, John will significantly strengthen our proposition for our clients and partners”, says Franz Adamczyk, Global Head of Energy & Power Underwriting.

John Morrell says: “HDI Global operates a dedicated Energy & Power Unit worldwide, with the Middle East being one of the most strategic markets in this segment. I am excited to strengthen our local presence while providing clients and brokers across the region with bespoke support and strategic insights. I am happy to have Shumaila on board for this journey.”

Since launching operations in Dubai just 16 months ago, HDI Global has already established itself as a preferred partner in transformation in the region. While local build-up soars in Dubai, the HDI Global Singapore office will continue to serve existing clients in conventional power and all clients in downstream energy given the complex scale of these assets, and in order to ensure continuity for clients.

Willem van Wyk, Managing Director HDI Global Dubai Office, explains: “These are exciting times within the Energy & Power sector, and I’m convinced that our new strategic lineup, led by John, will help drive HDI Global’s profitable growth in the dynamic Middle Eastern market. I also want to thank the Singapore team for their continued support in this region to serve our existing global clients while we are focused on building new relationships. With Shumaila, we have made our first great step to build up our local team.”

Alex Tarantino, Managing Director HDI Global Singapore, agrees: “At HDI, we strive to best serve our clients’ interests through leveraging our global branch network. We look forward to continue collaborating with our colleagues in Dubai to further strengthen our product & services in the Middle East energy & power sector as a true Partner in Transformation. Thank you to our Underwriting Manager Edmund Binsted, who will remain the main contact for the existing relationships.”

The HDI Global Energy & Power hubs are an integral part of HDI’s strategy to accompany clients worldwide through the energy transition. The insurer’s setup enables innovative insurance solutions along the entire value chain in the Energy & Power sector. Within the Middle East expansion, HDI Global profits from its decentral setup, thinking globally and acting locally as clients benefit from seamless services across the region from Day 1. Existing client relationships remain in the Singapore office, while the Dubai operation will focus on building new ones to maximize the efficiency for clients.

Learn more about Energy & Power at HDI Global: https://www.hdi.global/insurance/multirisk/energyhdi/

About HDI Global

Corporate & Specialty lines insurer HDI Global (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle-market and corporate clients with bespoke insurance solutions. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the preferred Partner in Transformation, HDI Global leads roughly 5,300 International Programmes and offers its multinational clients compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global is comprised of all risk carriers that represent the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for decades. In 2024, more than 5,000 employees in this division generated approximately EUR 10 billion in gross insurance revenue (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has assigned the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+/stable (superior) rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX index.

Disclaimer

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG and/or HDI Global SE management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG’s and/or HDI Global SE’s control, affect Talanx AG’s and/or HDI Global SE’s business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE do not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor accept Talanx AG and/or HDI Global SE any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG and/or HDI Global SE neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.