Abu Dhabi: Hashgraph Ventures Manager Ltd. (HVM), a newly established venture capital fund in Web3 and deep technologies, regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, has announced Darrach (Dara) Campbell as Senior Executive Officer.

HVM, which is licensed to manage VC funds, launched the Hashgraph Ventures Fund I LP, a venture capital fund classed as a Qualified Investor Fund with the ADGM FSRA. The strategic Web3 venture fund focuses on generating attractive long-term returns by investing in early-stage, equity and token-based companies that leverage the convergence of deep technologies to build and commercialize enterprise-grade infrastructure and products for the Web3 economy.

The appointment of Dara, who brings almost 20 years of multifaceted experience spanning investment banking, family office, venture capital, blockchain and gaming, reflects HVM’s commitment to accelerating its vision of setting the standard in deep tech investment and driving the next era of digital transformation, in the MENA region and beyond.

Kamal Youssefi, Executive Chairman of Hashgraph Ventures Manager and President of The Hashgraph Association, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dara, a seasoned investment, fund management and blockchain expert to the fund. We are confident he will add great value to the Web3 ecosystem through the strategic investments that will be made in deep tech companies and solutions in AI, IoT, Blockchain, DLT, robotics and quantum computing.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Dara said: “We are at a pivotal moment in the global Web3 landscape and by bringing our collective experience, our goal is to continue our evolution as a key enabler in the industry, both in the MENA region and worldwide. I’m excited to be providing my expertise and longevity in multiple investment verticals and I’m confident we can deliver strong value and positive long-term impact in the Web3 space.”

An accomplished leader in the digital economy, Dara previously served as the Head of Middle East at Varys Capital, overseeing its partnerships, strategy, capital alignment, and portfolio in the region.

He has also spearheaded EMG: Esports Management Group, a prominent UAE-based gaming ecosystem company as Managing Director, where he led IP creation and early-stage investments that delivered strong regional growth and culminated in a successful exit. He also held the role of Executive Director at Abdulla Al Gurg Global Investments (AGGI) where his core mandate centered around the gaming ecosystem entity, strategic investments across traditional and alternative asset classes including real estate, liquid strategies, and commodities.

Dara holds advanced certifications in international investments from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and a specialized degree in cryptocurrencies and trading from the Blockchain Council.

About Hashgraph Ventures Manager

Hashgraph Ventures Manager Ltd (HVM) is built on a legacy of deep technology expertise and strategic ecosystem development. Established by The Hashgraph Group, we bring years of experience in deep technologies and enterprise adoption to our investment strategy. Our portfolio represents the exceptional teams building the infrastructure and solutions that will power tomorrow’s Web3 economy. https://www.hashgraphvc.com/

Media Contact

hashgraphvc@actiongroup.com