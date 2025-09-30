UAE / Dubai – The Hansgrohe Group announces the appointment of Gregory Crouzeix as Managing Director Middle East, effective 1 October 2025. Based in Dubai, Crouzeix will lead the regional business unit, focusing on expanding Hansgrohe’s presence across the Middle East. His responsibilities will include overseeing sales operations, strengthening relationships with distributors and strategic partners, and driving initiatives that support the growth of both the hansgrohe and AXOR brands. In this role, he will be part of the regional structure led by Andreas Wolf, Director of Sales CIS, Middle East & Africa.

Crouzeix brings extensive international leadership experience and a deep familiarity with the Hansgrohe Group. From 2009 to 2023, he held key positions within the company including Marketing Manager DIY in France, Managing Director for South-East Asia in Singapore, Head of Sales for Asia Pacific, and Head of Sales for North-East Europe. He subsequently led the French subsidiaries of Nice in the smart home sector and Hüppe, a former Masco company specializing in shower enclosures.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gregory Crouzeix to the Hansgrohe Group,” said Andreas Wolf. “His extensive international leadership experience and familiarity with our company will be invaluable. We are confident that he will be instrumental in driving our business development and strengthening our presence in the Middle East.”

Gregory Crouzeix commented: “I am delighted to return to the Hansgrohe Group and look forward to further developing our business in the Middle East. Together with our partners and customers, I am committed to strengthening the presence of our hansgrohe and AXOR brands in the region and supporting their sustainable growth.”

About the Hansgrohe Group

Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901.With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 124-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower.The company holds more than 23,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 35 subsidiaries and 22 sales offices supplying products in more than 145 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 800 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2024, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.387 billion. It employs around 5,600 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.

