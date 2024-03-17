Manama – Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) announced the appointment of Yaseen Al Lawati as the Branch Manager for GIB Oman, the Bank’s newly established branch in Muscat, which provides comprehensive wholesale banking solutions to a growing number of corporates, financial institutions, and government clients across the Sultanate.

Commenting, Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of GIB B.S.C., said, “Yaseen’s appointment to lead GIB’s new Branch in Oman, leveraging his extensive industry experience, supports our strategy to expand our regional presence, meet the needs of our clients, and strengthen the Bank’s franchise in the Sultanate.”

Yaseen joins GIB with more than 20 years of professional experience, most recently having served as Director of Credit Suisse AG. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at the National Bank of Oman including Head of Business Development and Strategy and Head of Investment Banking Division. Yaseen holds a B.A. in Finance and a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Missouri, USA. He is also a CFA Charter holder and an FRM candidate with the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

About Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia and GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in the UAE, Oman and USA.

GIB is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the principal shareholder.

For further information please contact:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com