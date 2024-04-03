Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end digital solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Bassam Rached as General Manager of Technology. In his new capacity, Bassam will helm the strategic planning and implementation of technology initiatives aimed at catalyzing innovation and organizational growth.

A seasoned technology leader, Bassam brings two decades of experience in the technology industry to the role. He has held several leadership positions within the organization, most recently as IBM Business Unit Director at GBM.

As General Manager of Technology, Bassam will leverage his cross-industry experience and deep understanding of GBM’s offerings to raise performance and service excellence across the organization.

In this new capacity, Bassam will oversee the development and implementation of GBM’s technology strategy in region, leading teams to align digital solutions with business needs, and ensuring customers infrastructure continues to be scalable and secure. With Bassam's leadership, GBM looks forward to driving innovation and growth in the regional technology sector.

This internal appointment underscores GBM’s dedication to fostering talent and promoting growth within the organization.

Mike Weston, CEO at GBM, said: "We are excited to appoint Bassam as our new General Manager for Technology. This appointment reflects our strong commitment to nurturing talent from within and empowering our employees to grow and thrive in their careers. Bassam has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and an extensive grasp of our industry, making him the ideal choice to lead GBM into its next phase of growth."

Bassam Rached, General Manager - Technology at GBM, added: “I am thrilled to embark on the next chapter of this journey with GBM, and look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive the company’s ongoing success. I am committed to continue upholding GBM’s values and achieving outstanding outcomes as we navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape, embracing both the opportunities and challenges ahead."

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 8 offices, and over 1,500 employees across the Middle East, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is the region’s leading digital solution provider. As your end-to-end digital transformation partner, GBM offers the region’s broadest technology portfolio, including industry-leading infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies and have invested in skills and resources to assist their customers on their path towards digital transformation.

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com

