Dubai – GuestReady, the leading global hospitality & property technology company with a focus on urban short-term rental management has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director for the GCC region.

Shruti Arora has been tapped to oversee all aspects of GuestReady’s GCC operations including business development, strategic partnerships, guest and owner relations, as well as to drive services and technology innovation. Based in Dubai, her primary focus will be on expanding GuestReady's footprint in key cities across the region, nurturing relations with property owners and other key stakeholders, and continuing to elevate GuestReady’s guest and host experience.

A seasoned leader with a proven track record in building and scaling start-ups, Arora joins during a pivotal period of growth for GuestReady within the region, including the recent launch of a GuestReady’s Saudi Arabian office this past summer, and following a year of unprecedented growth.

Arora brings a wealth of diverse expertise to her new role having held positions in fast growing e-commerce and tech businesses within the region. Her history of designing and delivering high-impact growth strategies in dynamic industries across the Middle East aligns with GuestReady’s wider vision and ambitions.

GuestReady CEO, Alexander Limpert said: "We are delighted to welcome Shruti to GuestReady. Her experience in scaling technology start-ups and proven leadership skills will be instrumental in propelling GuestReady's continued growth in the GCC region. We have full confidence that under her guidance, we will continue to deliver exemplary property management services to our clients and stakeholders and offer unforgettable experiences to our guests."

“As someone who gravitates towards dynamic and innovative growth sectors, I am thrilled to join GuestReady,” said Arora. “With the rise in leisure and business tourism, the short-term rental industry across the GCC is thriving. Expanding upon the strong presence and talented team that GuestReady has already established in the region, I see tremendous potential to further build and solidify our position as market leader.”

Arora will be replacing long-time and outgoing GuestReady GCC Managing Director, Reem Al Khatib who, after having built the company’s regional presence from the ground-up over the past six years, will be leaving the company to pursue new endeavors.

“Our Middle Eastern presence, with its solid foundation and continued growth is testament to the wonderful team that has been established and guided by Reem throughout the last six years. Her service and strong leadership has been instrumental in our success in the region, and she leaves a legacy of innovation and growth that Shruti will now build upon,” added Lampert.

Along with the opening of GuestReady’s Saudi Arabia office, the company recently introduced what is believed to be a regional technology first within its innovative proprietary platform and property management system (PMS), RentalReady.

RentalReady offers all-in-one functionality for managing short-term vacation rentals to both property owners and managers, while offering streamlined, convenient services and information to guests. Two new Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrations were recently introduced within RentalReady, a first within the region. These integrations enable personalized itineraries for guests across GuestReady’s global network, including cities in the region, as well as AI-powered guest communications. RentalReady is currently used by GuestReady as well as independent property managers, hosts, and their respective guests across the Middle East and worldwide.

GuestReady offers a wide range of services designed to support investors and property owners every step of the way with their world-class technology, local expert advice, and end-to-end support including but not limited to property listing optimization, professional photography, 24/7 guest communication, housekeeping, maintenance, and more. By leveraging its industry-leading technology, RentalReady, and its global expertise, GuestReady ensures that property owners can maximize their rental income and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

GuestReady’s GCC properties are available to book on GuestReady’s direct booking website, book.guestready.com and via Airbnb, and booking.com. For more information, visit www.guestready.com.

For more information, interview requests and images, please contact:

Dawn Barnable

The B Collective on behalf of GuestReady

dawnb@thebcollectiveme.com