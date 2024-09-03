LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB has hired Joseph Jawad has joined as a Senior Partner of GSB Private, based in the company’s Dubai office.

Jawad joins the firm from global wealth manager Schroders, where he was a Client Relationship Director based in Switzerland. During his time at Schroders, he served wealthy families across the GCC as well as lead the bank’s coverage of Middle Eastern wealth managers and financial institutions.

Prior to this, Jawad was at Arbuthnot Latham, HSBC and Standard Bank Group. He has worked in several of the world's leading financial centres serving Middle Eastern families, including London, Geneva, Dubai and Jersey.

Jawad specialises in dealing with family offices and key family advisors to tackle the complex challenges and responsibilities that come with substantial wealth.

David Smylie – Group Head of GSB Private, said: “We are delighted to welcome Joseph to the GSB Private team, and he brings considerable experience across our three core service lines; Private Banking, Private Office and Private Finance. Joseph’s skillset, dynamism and knowledge & experience of the region will add huge value and further bolster GSB’s capabilities.”

This news follows the launch of the GSB Capital division, which focuses on M&A, growth capital, direct investment, and a range of other advisory services. Financial services group GSB consists of GSB Wealth, GSB Private and GSB Capital.