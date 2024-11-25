Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 25 November 2024: Grant Thornton UAE, a leading professional services firm with a 60-year history in the UAE and among the largest globally, has welcomed its first Emirati advisory partner to the Abu Dhabi office.

Dana Al Yazeedi, a UAE national, joins the advisory practice at Grant Thornton UAE and brings over 14 years of experience in Internal Audit, Risk Management, and Corporate Governance across prestigious organizations within the UAE, including Mubadala Investment Company.

Prior to joining Grant Thornton UAE, Dana served as the Internal Audit Division Director at the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, where she led the audit function, established a corporate compliance and integrity function, optimized the audit function to boost operational effectiveness and ensured excellence in quality metrics.

Dana has also served prominent roles at the Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi, as well as Emirates Investment Authority and UAE Accountability Authority. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Abu Dhabi University, a diploma in accounting and finance from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and several certifications, including Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Government Auditing Professional (CGAP), and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). She is also an alumnus of McKinsey’s Leadership Program. Her board/Audit Committee experience includes positions with Daman Health Insurance and the UAE Internal Auditors Association.

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, said: “I am pleased to welcome Dana Al Yazeedi to the Grant Thornton team as we continue to progress in our ambitious growth plans. Dana adds a wealth of experience to the team and will sustain our momentum of strengthening our resources to cater to a growing clientele and our exceptional track record in the market.”

He added: “At Grant Thornton UAE, we are committed to offering a healthy, diverse, and inclusive environment to our employees and clients to encourage innovation, creativity and different ways of thinking. We are also committed to advancing Emiratis to shape the UAE into a globally renowned, people-centred economy. Together the business benefits from a range of experience, ideas, and approaches.”

Dana Al Yazeedi, Advisory Partner, Grant Thornton UAE, said: “I’m excited to contribute to positioning Grant Thornton UAE in its path of transformation. It is an exciting business environment in the UAE and I’m enthusiastic about joining a powerhouse such as Grant Thornton UAE as they shape the industry. I look forward to working with a range of clients and supporting them in their growth by lending my expertise.”

As the UAE progresses on its roadmap to transformative growth, Grant Thornton UAE is attracting new talent to align with its aim of developing a competitive Emirati workforce with capabilities to steer its client portfolio in their growth journeys.

Grant Thornton UAE caters to the growing needs of its clientele contributing to its consistent double-digit year-on-year growth over the last five years. With a track record of 60 years of operations in the country, the firm currently maintains four offices in the UAE – including a new flagship office in Abu Dhabi – and a dedicated team of over 700 professionals.

-Ends-

About Grant Thornton:

Grant Thornton UAE is one of UAE's leading assurance, advisory, and tax firms dedicated to serving the needs of privately held businesses, public interest entities, and family-owned businesses. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and considerable experience across many fields, Grant Thornton develops tailored solutions for clients in financial services, and the public sector, as well as those in the energy, hospitality, leisure, real estate, construction, retail, transportation, logistics, defence, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries, among others.

As part of the global Grant Thornton network which entails over 73,000 professionals in member firms in 150 markets, Grant Thornton UAE combines a strong local presence and global scale, with a goal to help organisations achieve sustainable growth and success in a fast-changing business landscape.

Media Contacts:

Tiffany Dickinson | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

tiffany.dickinson@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com