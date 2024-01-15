Dubai, UAE: – Today, Google Cloud announced the appointment of Ziad Jammal as UAE Google Cloud Country Manager to further drive digital transformation for UAE businesses in the new AI era. Ziad brings extensive experience in the technology industry and a deep understanding of the UAE’s digital landscape to this strategic role.

As Google Cloud Country Manager, he will be responsible for overseeing Google Cloud’s go-to-market strategy, supporting partners relationships, and driving customers' success across the UAE. He will focus on scaling Google Cloud’s offerings in the UAE to help organizations across various industries, including the public sector, financial services, media, aviation, telco and retail, innovate faster.

“We are delighted to have Ziad at the helm of our UAE operations,” said Abdul Rahman Al

Thehaiban, Google Cloud Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “His leadership, expertise, and knowledge of the region will be instrumental in elevating customers’ experience with Google Cloud, while ensuring businesses benefit from both cutting-edge solutions and the trusted support needed for their unique cloud journey.”

Ziad has over 20 years of experience in information technology and tech sales leadership. He joined Google Cloud in 2017 and has since played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s value proposition in the UAE. In his most recent role at Google Cloud, he led the Startups and Digital Natives team where he successfully developed the go-to-market strategy to support, grow and empower local businesses and entrepreneurs.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and to spearhead the next chapter of Google Cloud’s journey in the UAE,” said Ziad. “The UAE has long championed ambitious plans for its digital economy, and looking at an entirely new era of digital transformation fueled by generative AI, there are unprecedented opportunities for businesses in the country to transform their operations and disrupt industries. With this, our AI-infused solutions for data, infrastructure, productivity, and security will help organizations in achieving transformative business outcomes and leveraging new technologies like generative AI.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.