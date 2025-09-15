Dubai, UAE – Gensler, the world’s most impactful, architecture, design, and planning firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Danny Ha as Design Director to its Lifestyle APME studio, strengthening the firm’s leadership in retail-led mixed-use design across the Asia Pacific and Middle East (APME) region. Ha will be based out of Gensler’s Dubai office.

With 28 years of international experience, Ha has joined Gensler APME from JERDE in Los Angeles. Ha is recognized for creating dynamic, people-focused retail environments that drive commercial success and foster community engagement. From flagship retail destinations to integrated mixed-use precincts, Ha’s portfolio spans projects across China, Russia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and beyond.

Ha has led the creation of high-profile retail environments including the Qiantan Cultural Center in Shanghai, winner of the GBE Gold Award for Best Mixed-Use Project in 2023, and the Kashirskaya Plaza in Moscow, which earned ENR’s Global Best Project Award for Retail/Mixed-Use Development in 2019. His expertise includes retail master planning, renovation, and experiential design for projects such as Gaysorn Quarter G-III in Bangkok, Beijing Tongzhou in China, Namba Parks Phase II in Osaka, Japan, Mecenatpolis in Seoul, Korea, and Megabox in Hong Kong.

“Danny’s appointment underlines our commitment to advancing retail design as a catalyst for vibrant urban destinations,” said Todd Pilgreen, Principal and Co-Managing Director Middle East, APME Regional Practice Area Leader – Mixed Use & Retail Centers, Retail & Consumer Experience, Gensler. “Having known Danny for many years, this is a strategic move for Gensler Middle East to raise the profile of our retail capabilities across the region.”

Tariq Shaikh, Co-Managing Director & Principal at Gensler Middle East, added: “Retail in the Middle East is evolving rapidly, from luxury lifestyle centers to multi-use urban hubs that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Danny’s global perspective and proven track record coupled with his ability to merge commercial strategy with immersive customer experiences will be key to shaping the future of retail-led mixed-use developments in the region. Danny is part of a regional strategy to position Gensler to deliver design solutions that resonate with both developers and communities.”

The GCC’s retail sector continues to show strong growth potential. According to Alpen Capital, the industry is forecast to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading at 5.4% and 5.1% respectively. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 includes bold plans to transform retail into an engine of economic diversification, while the UAE aims to grow its retail market to USD 74.7 billion by 2027 through innovative, destination-driven developments.

Commenting on his new role, Ha said: “The Middle East is redefining retail as an immersive, lifestyle-driven experience. I’m excited to introduce Gensler’s digital design experience capabilities and partner with clients to create destinations where commerce and culture intersect, places that inspire loyalty, attract tourism, and shape the future of urban life.”

Ha holds a Master of Science in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Architecture from SCI-Arc in Los Angeles. A frequent speaker at global design forums, he is known for his thought leadership in retail placemaking and his ability to integrate commercial objectives with design excellence.

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.