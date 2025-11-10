Hamburg / Dubai – GARBE, one of the leading private real estate companies in Germany and Europe, is strengthening its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Dubai, marking the company’s second international hub outside Europe following Singapore. This strategic move underlines GARBE’s commitment to expanding its presence in key global growth markets and to building a bridge between European and Middle Eastern investors.

To lead the expansion, Naseer Aka has been appointed Managing Director for the Dubai office of GARBE Capital and Strategy, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). He will be responsible for developing GARBE’s business across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a primary focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

A strategic step in GARBE Capital & Strategy’s international growth journey

The Dubai office is GARBE Capital & Strategy’s first location in the Middle East following the opening of the Singapore office in September 2024. Together, these hubs reflect GARBE Capital & Strategy’s vision to create a globally connected platform that combines European investment expertise with regional market access in Asia and the GCC.

In his new role, Naseer Aka will lead the establishment and growth of GARBE Capital & Strategy’s Middle Eastern platform, focusing on building strategic partnerships with leading regional institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. He will raise institutional capital from the GCC to support GARBE’s European pipeline and offer investors tailored fund and mandate solutions across the full real estate risk spectrum.

Christopher Garbe, Managing Partner at GARBE, commented “The opening of our Dubai office represents a key milestone in GARBE’s global expansion. The Middle East is a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated investment market. Under Naseer’s leadership, we are confident that our integrated approach and track record will resonate strongly with regional investors and partners.”

Naseer Aka, Managing Director at GARBE Capital & Strategy Middel East, added: “I am thrilled to join the GARBE Capital & Strategy family and to be part of its next growth chapter in the Middle East, GARBE Capital & Strategy combines a diversified, entrepreneurial platform with visionary leadership. The opportunity to develop a new business in a market I know well and one that offers immense potential is truly exciting.”

An experienced leader with deep regional expertise

With more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including the past 15 years focused on real estate as an asset class, Naseer Aka brings extensive regional know-how and a strong international network to the role. Having lived in Dubai for the past 18 years, he has executed transactions worth over EUR 6 billion through development, financing, and acquisitions.

Prior to joining GARBE Capital & Strategy, Naseer held senior positions with leading investment banks in Europe and later founded his own real estate investment firm in 2020 a company in which GARBE Capital & Strategy was an early investor and later fully acquired. Having worked closely with GARBE Capital & Strategy for nearly a decade, he now joins the firm to spearhead its next phase of global expansion.