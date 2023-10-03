Tariq Ahmad named as Head of APAC Distribution

Sandeep Singh appointed as Head of CEEMEA & India Distribution

Julian Ide appointed to the role of Vice Chair, EMEA

Dubai – Franklin Templeton is delighted to announce key leadership appointments within Global Distribution, effective October 2, 2023. These appointments will support the rapid and continued expansion of the USD 1.4 trillion global asset manager and will further position the firm to benefit from future distribution opportunities.

Adam Spector, EVP and Head of Global Distribution, Franklin Templeton commented, “Over the last several years, we have been purposefully transforming and strategically expanding our firm. In crucial markets including UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), we have made significant strides in growing our distribution channels. Building on this momentum, it is important for us to evolve our leadership talent as we focus on delivering long-term value to our clients.”

Matt Harrison has been appointed as Head of Europe & UK Distribution. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing the company’s distribution strategy and further expanding our business in this important region. The distribution leaders in Europe and UK will report to him with immediate effect. Harrison will relocate to London over the next few months and will report to Spector.

Harrison was previously Co-Head of APAC at Franklin Templeton, based in Sydney. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, he held senior roles at various firms including Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank and ING. He has over 25 years of experience within the industry and has developed client relationships across multiple markets including Asia Pacific, Australia, India, Japan and UK.

As a result of Harrison’s new role overseeing Europe and the UK, Tariq Ahmad’s responsibilities have been expanded and he has been named sole Head of APAC Distribution reporting to Spector. Going forward, Ahmad will have ownership and accountability of APAC strategy to best serve the firm’s clients in a region that is critical to the global growth strategy of Franklin Templeton. Singapore-based Ahmad was previously Co-Head of APAC Distribution and has over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry.

Dubai-based Sandeep Singh has been appointed Head of CEEMEA & India Distribution, also reporting to Spector. Singh was previously Head of CEEMEA Distribution overseeing the leadership and development of the firm’s retail and institutional business in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA). In his new role, Singh will expand his responsibilities to oversee the Indian market. Singh held several leadership roles within the firm previously in India and Malaysia and has over 25 years of experience within the asset management industry.

Both Harrison and Singh take over the distribution responsibilities held by former Head of EMEA distribution Julian Ide, who has been appointed Vice Chair, EMEA reporting to President and CEO Jenny Johnson. In his new role, Ide will engage with senior decision makers at the largest global financial institutions in EMEA to cultivate mutually beneficial long-term partnerships.

Spector added: “Harrison, Singh and Ahmad are seasoned and proven leaders and I am thrilled to work closely with them to further expand our distribution footprint at this exciting time. In addition, I would like to thank Julian for his efforts and dedication as Head of EMEA distribution and look forward to partnering with him in his new role as Vice Chair EMEA.”

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.co.uk

