Riyadh, KSA - Lucidya is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amr Awadallah as an Independent Board Member.

The customer experience analytics company "Lucidya" announced the appointment of Dr. Amr Awadallah to the company's board of directors. This expresses the company's ambition to develop an expansion strategy to compete with the leading global technology companies in the world, by attracting international minds to be on the company's board of directors.

The founder and CEO, Mr. Abdullah Asiri, expressed his views by saying,"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Amr Awadallah to the Lucidya Board. I believe Amr’s extensive experience in scaling high-technology global businesses will be invaluable to Lucidya as we grow our business and drive our omni-channel CXM platform to greater heights to fulfill our purpose of helping clients improve their customer experience".

On joining the company Dr. Awadallah stated, “I frequently get approached by many companies in the Middle East to join their board of directors. I was super excited when I got the call from the team at Lucidya. They have an amazing team, they are solving a very important problem, and they are truly leveraging artificial intelligence in a way that allows their customers to be super heroes in terms of extracting actionable insights from the mountains of user interaction data they are collecting. Furthermore, Lucidya is one of the few companies in the world that can do that accurately for the many Arabic dialects we have across the Middle East. I could not be more proud to be joining them through this amazing journey”.

This announcement comes 12 months after closing the company's last investment round, which reflects the company's commitment towards its strategic goals and its advancement towards being one of the leading technology companies in the region. It is worth noting that Lucidya is the most accurate AI engine when analyzing the Arabic language, in the world, the accuracy rate is almost 92% according to recent experiments, which makes it superior in the field of data analysis and customer experience management in the MENA region.

Background on Amr Awadallah

Dr. Awadallah is the founder and CEO of Vectara, a neural search software-as-a-service company, based in Silicon Valley, US. Prior to this he was the Vice President of Developer Relations at Google Cloud. Before his tenure as VP at Google Cloud he was the co-founder and CTO at Cloudera, a global software company which provides enterprise data management systems to customers worldwide. He was also VP Engineering for Product intelligence at Yahoo, where he worked for 8 years starting from the year 2000 after they acquired his first startup (Aptivia).

Mr. Awadallah got his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

About Lucidya

Lucidya is a leading Customer Experience Management platform geared towards the Arab world. With a state-of-the-art AI engine and NLU, Lucidya empowers businesses to better understand and serve their customers by providing an omnichannel solution that collects and analyzes all touchpoints across various channels like social media, emails, live chats, and review sites.

Lucidya is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, serving customers in more than 6 countries in the Middle East. To learn more about Lucidya visit https://lucidya.com/.