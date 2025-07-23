This year’s edition expands to three days with a new industry-wide networking event

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Athar Festival 2025 has teamed up with Saudi creative icon and influencer, Amy Roko, who will take centre stage as ambassador of the third edition of the widely popular Maheerah Programme. This women empowerment initiative returns this year with new momentum, new faces, and a bold new direction, while introducing an extended three-day format.

Known for her fearless voice and strong presence, Amy’s appointment marks a new chapter for Maheerah Programme, as she embodies the values of authenticity, ambition, and community that lay at the heart of Maheerah. As ambassador, she will play a key role in amplifying the programme’s mission, supporting women in the industry, and growing the reach of the network.

Highlighting the significance of this new chapter, Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey said, “Maheerah has grown into something truly special. What began as a program has become a real platform, bringing women together to learn, connect and grow. As we continue building a supportive community of like-minded women within the Kingdom’s creative industry, this year marks an exciting new chapter. With a bigger and bolder program ahead, and Amy Roko joining us as ambassador, we’re amplifying everything Maheerah stands for. We can’t wait to meet the inspiring women joining us this year.”

Commenting on these latest developments, Kamille Merchant, Athar Festival Director, said: "Maheerah has become one of the most meaningful initiatives at Athar Festival, growing from a programme to a network in just three years, marking a significant step in its evolution. Together, we are deepening our commitment to empowering women across every level of the creative industry. This is fittingly reflected by the appointment of Amy Roko as ambassador, which we are confident will bring new energy and more visibility to the programme."

Reflecting on her appointment as the new Maheerah Programme Ambassador, Amy Roko, said: “It’s refreshing to be part of something that actually gets what it means to be a woman in this space: loud, ambitious, real, and unapologetically herself. Maheerah creates a space where women can be heard, supported, and celebrated for who they truly are, and I’m proud to be contributing to that kind of movement.”

Applications for this year’s Maheerah Programme officially open on 22 July and will run until 10 September. For the first time, the programme will run across three days during Athar Festival 2025, featuring enhanced content and a new industry-wide networking event open to all women in the Maheerah Network. Just as the festival itself prepares to return bigger, bolder, and more dynamic, so too will this year’s Maheerah Programme, offering a deeper, more connected, and more impactful journey for participants.

Maheerah Programme is part of the Maheerah Network, an initiative by Athar Festival and powered by Publicis Groupe. For more information and to apply to the programme, visit https://atharfestival.com/maheerah-programme-4/

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.

For more information, please visit:

www.atharfestival.com

