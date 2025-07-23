From his new base in Dubai, a key international gateway, Hernán will steer Takeda’s strategic priorities across diverse, fast-growing EAMEA (Eurasia, the Middle East, and Africa) markets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Takeda, a global, research and development-driven biopharmaceutical leader, has appointed Hernán Porcile as the new Area Head for its Eurasia, Middle East and Africa (EAMEA) region. Formerly General Manager of Takeda Mexico, Hernán Porcile assumed his new role on July 1, 2025, and is now based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from where he will lead the company’s strategic developments and accelerate growth across the diverse region.

Hernán’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Takeda intensifies its focus on advancing sustainable, value-based healthcare across the region. Building on the company’s strong foundation, Hernán will deepen collaboration with key stakeholders, strengthen local systems, and drive innovation through scientific exchange and partnerships, further reinforcing Takeda’s long-term commitment to resilient healthcare infrastructure and fostering a lasting impact.

“The EAMEA region’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape presents tremendous opportunities for Takeda, particularly as key markets in the region pursue bold national visions. As a purpose-driven, patient-centric company, we are proud to contribute to these transformative efforts by advancing access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions. The region remains a strategic growth priority for Takeda, as we continue to invest in sustainable healthcare solutions and deepen our presence across key markets,” said Hernán Porcile, Takeda’s newly appointed EAMEA Area Head.

Hernán joined Takeda in 2009 as Administration and Finance Director in Argentina and has since held several leadership roles, including serving as Head of Takeda Mexico and Colombia. He has also overseen operations across Latin America, covering the Southern Cone, Andean Region, Mexico, and Central America. Throughout his career, he has led key transformation initiatives and strategic projects, with expertise spanning finance, commercial development, and gastroenterology. Notably, he oversaw the successful launch of three critical therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma, hereditary angioedema, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Prior to joining Takeda, he spent over 12 years at Schering-Plough. Hernán also serves as Secretary of the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF), where he leads the Clinical Research Commission. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from the University of Morón in Argentina and an MBA in Strategy from the University of Belgrano.

With deep expertise in emerging markets and a strong track record of transformational leadership, Hernán is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Takeda’s mission to deliver better health and a brighter future to patients across the Eurasia, Middle East and Africa area.

