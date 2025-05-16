Abu Dhabi, UAE – Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”), a leading global investment management firm, is pleased to announce Charles Spetka is rejoining the organization as Head of its Middle East office.

Mr. Spetka will lead all Middle East operations from the firm’s newly established Abu Dhabi office, the opening of which was announced yesterday. Fortress’s new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Gulf region, building a stronger presence in one of the world’s most dynamic investment markets.

Based in the UAE for the past five years, Mr. Spetka brings over 20 years of experience in investment management and real estate finance. Mr. Spetka was the CEO of CW Financial Services, a real estate business acquired by Fortress; following nearly eight years at Fortress, Mr. Spetka transitioned to board member roles for several Fortress portfolio companies including DoValue, Mammoth Freighters and Aspire MRO. He has also led major initiatives in asset management and capital markets, particularly in non-performing loan businesses and commercial real estate finance.

"I am excited to take on this new role and lead Fortress’s strategic expansion in the Middle East region," said Mr. Spetka. “Having lived in the region for the past five years and having been part of the Fortress franchise for about 15 years, I am confident in our ability to build a highly successful operation in Abu Dhabi Global Market, especially as we tap into the exceptional local talent. Our focus will be on both raising capital from and investing capital in the region across a variety of sectors, as we seek to support the development of the Gulf’s already dynamic economies, bring their growing expertise to economies across the globe.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Chuck back to Fortress,” added Drew McKnight and Josh Pack, Co-CEOs of Fortress. “His knowledge of the region and of the Fortress franchise will be a significant boost in helping us quickly scale our new Gulf operations. We look forward to developing ever-deeper relationships with capital partners, securing investment opportunities, and building relationships with other important stakeholders across the region.”

As Head of the Middle East, Mr. Spetka will oversee growth and operations, with an emphasis on expanding investment activities and capital-raising efforts across the region. He will represent Fortress in strategic engagements, strengthen partnerships, and leverage the region's abundant talent to identify and pursue investment opportunities in collaboration with local partners.

Fortress’s new office in Abu Dhabi is part of the firm’s broader strategy to expand its global operations and serve the increasing demand for investment opportunities in the Middle East. Fortress will focus on creating long-term value by collaborating with local partners and identifying high-potential investments across various sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, and technology.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $50 billion of assets under management as of 31 December 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts.