Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ford Motor Company has announced the appointment of Andrew Gregory as Marketing Director, Ford Middle East, effective from December 1st, 2024. Andrew will succeed Pedro Simoes who has been appointed as Managing Director of Ford Philippines.

In his pivotal new role, Andrew will spearhead the strategic direction and growth of the Ford and Lincoln brands across the dynamic markets of the Middle East. His approach, aligned with Ford's long-term strategic objectives in the region, will focus on delivering innovation and performance with passion, while treating customers like family.

Ravi Ravichandran, President Ford Middle East, commented on the new appointment: "I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Gregory as our new Marketing Director. His proven track record and innovative approach align perfectly with our goals and is set to elevate our Brand Marketing Communications strategies going forward.”

Andrew Gregory transitions from his current role as Brand Marketing Lead where he oversaw all Ford’s nameplates and spearheaded strategic initiatives across all vehicle programs, fostering a culture of excellence within his team while driving key process improvements and cross regional collaboration to enhance marketing effectiveness in the Middle East.

Andrew has a deep understanding of the Middle East region and brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and understanding of the customer journey that is so integral to Ford’s vision. With close to a decade of experience at Ford as Brand Marketing Lead, Brand Marketing Manager, Product Marketing Manager, Sales Manager, and Fleet Sales Manager of Ford Middle East under his belt, Andrew will leverage his strong analytical thinking, conceptual skills, and passion for Ford and the automotive industry to excel in his new role.

