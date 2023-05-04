Abu Dhabi: FinaMaze, the ADGM-based AI Digital Wealth Manager, announced today the appointment of Michael McManus-Schouchana as a key member of the Advisory Board.

Michael, a renowned business development expert with over 20 years of international experience, will lead the charge in driving FinaMaze's strategic growth and development in Europe.

Michael's impressive resume includes working with prestigious companies such as Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan in the United States, as well as Capgemini, IBM, HP, and Oracle in Europe. Prior to joining FinaMaze, he held the position of regional partner manager at Temenos, where he oversaw Western and South Europe.

"FinaMaze is thrilled to welcome Michael to our team," said Mehdi Fichtali Founder and CEO of FinaMaze. "His unique perspective and extensive knowledge of the European market will be invaluable as we expand our footprint across Europe. We look forward to the remarkable accomplishments we will achieve together."

In addition to this exciting appointment, FinaMaze recently won the prestigious title of "Best AI or Robo Investment Provider of The Middle East 2023" at the 3rd Annual Middle East WealthTech Forum & Awards. This significant recognition highlights the firm's innovative and effective approach to asset management as The company's AI-powered wealth management platform has proven to be a game-changer in the financial services industry.

According to a survey by Accenture, the demand for AI-powered wealth management solutions in Europe is on the rise. The survey, which polled 50 senior executives from banks and wealth management firms in Europe, found that 64% of respondents were already utilizing or intending to use AI-powered wealth management solutions within the next three years. Moreover, the survey found that 94% of respondents believe that AI-powered tools will become increasingly crucial in the wealth management industry over the next few years. These findings highlight the growing acceptance and demand for AI-powered investment solutions in Europe. FinaMaze's expansion into Europe comes at a time when the market is ripe for innovative investment solutions that meet the needs of today's tech-savvy investors.

About FinaMaze Group

Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in the ADGM, and inspired by Nobel Prize-winning academics, FinaMaze is the MENA’s Hybrid human/robo digital wealth manager. FinaMaze is committed to solving long-standing challenges of the investment industry in the region and beyond.

Teaming powerful AI with Data Scientists, Quantitative Finance and Software Engineers, FinaMaze connects machine learning with human behavioral science to provide personalized investment solutions. “AI at the service of Humans” is the core value of FinaMaze, along with a strong code of ethics, transparency, and commitment to realistic investment scenarios and outcomes. FinaMaze is Regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and holds an extended Investment Management License.

To find out more about FinaMaze, visit www.finamaze.com