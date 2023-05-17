RIYADH - Fairmont Riyadh is delighted to announce the appointment of highly-regarded industry expert Rolf Lippuner as its new General Manager. Boasting an exceptional career of over three decades, Lippuner's vast experience includes recently serving as CEO and Chief of Asset Operations at AlUla Development Company, Managing Partner and Head of Ethics at Crown & Co, and General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh.

In his new role as General Manager, Lippuner will leverage his invaluable experience in the hospitality industry, along with his multi-national and multi-cultural understanding of business environments and entrepreneurship. He will lead development, product innovation, and mentor a guest-centric team at the Fairmont Hotel Riyadh. Lippuner's focus on balancing resources to impact visibility, guest perception, profitability, sustainability, and revenue development will be instrumental in optimizing operations and resource management at the property.

"I am truly honored to join the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel family as the new General Manager," said Rolf Lippuner. "This appointment presents an incredible opportunity to contribute to the realization of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy, create new opportunities, and promote tourism. I am particularly passionate about the Fairmont brand and its intrinsic people culture.. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at the Fairmont Riyadh to create memorable experiences for our guests while supporting the growth and development of the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia."

A strong advocate for conscious business, Lippuner champions ethics, integrity and a people-development mindset as the foundation and driving force behind any successful business. His guidance and mentorship will undoubtedly elevate Fairmont Riyadh to new heights while fostering and nurturing a collaborative work environment.

Lippuner's multi-dimensional approach to leadership has consistently proven successful in managing large teams. His extensive experience and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Fairmont Riyadh Hotel.

