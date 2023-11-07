DUBAI – The Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah are delighted to announce the appointment of Elias Chakhtoura as the new General Manager. Elias brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise garnered from a distinguished international career spanning Europe, the United States, Canada, and the UAE.

Elias began his journey in hospitality in 1999, demonstrating his expertise in various renowned establishments. His impressive career includes key roles such as Director of Operations for the opening of Sofitel Casablanca and General Manager of the Pullman Dubai City Center Hotel and Residences, where his exceptional leadership led to several accolades, including the prestigious World Travel Awards.

In his most recent role as General Manager at the Sofitel Jumeirah Beach Residences in Dubai, Elias played a pivotal role in the hotel's success, overseeing operations and contributing significantly to its acclaimed reputation. His hands-on experience and strategic vision have consistently resulted in increased guest satisfaction and operational excellence.

Elias has proven expertise in managing diverse hotel operations, including F&B, outlets, and guest services. He is renowned for his ability to enhance guest experiences and implement effective cost control measures, ensuring both guest satisfaction and financial performance are at their peak.

As the new General Manager, Chakhtoura shares his enthusiasm about this new role, stating, "I am incredibly excited to lead Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah. My team and I are dedicated to upholding the hotels’ esteemed reputation in the industry and elevating it to new levels of excellence, by delivering exceptional guest experiences and seamlessly integrating our dedication to well-being into our daily operations ".

Elias Chakhtoura’s appointment reaffirms Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah’s commitment to providing outstanding service and memorable stays for their guests. The hotels look forward to a promising future under his leadership, providing warm hospitality ensuring guests’ experiences are not simply comfortable, but truly exceptional.

About Fairmont Ajman

Nestled along the seashore, Fairmont Ajman offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and mesmerizing sunsets. Experience a world of unparalleled luxury and grandeur. Our resort is a masterpiece of grand architecture and locally inspired designs, exuding opulence and elegance at every turn. Step into a realm where timeless elegance meets contemporary comforts, offering a cocoon of luxury and tranquility. With its idyllic location, Fairmont Ajman is just a short 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Zorah Nature Reserve - an undisturbed natural mangrove home to more than 60 species of birds. Combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor, all rooms and suites, including the double-storey penthouse suite, offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. When it comes to the culinary experience, the hotel features seven sumptuous restaurants including the signature Turkish restaurant; Kiyi with its traditional Ottoman-era interior fit-out and the all-day dining restaurant Spectrum. Our dedicated team is committed to providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, making every guest feel like a part of our extended family. We pride ourselves on our warm hospitality, ensuring your stay is not just comfortable but truly exceptional. Your happiness and satisfaction are our top priorities.

About Fairmont Fujairah

Discover the epitome of luxury and grandeur at Fairmont Fujairah, nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains and offering unparalleled views of the seashore and captivating sunsets. Our resort is a haven of relaxation, seamlessly blending modern luxury with Arabesque art-inspired design, ensuring an unrivaled presence among the coastal retreats of the UAE. Spanning over 2,600 sq. m., Lava Beach Club features 840 sq. m. free-form pool tiled to represent flowing lava in vivid hues of orange and yellow. Presenting a uniquely inspired portfolio of six outlets, each one invites its guests to experience something a little different, especially the hotel’s signature restaurant – The Copper Lobster; boasting the freshest seafood as well as catch-of-the-day dishes in a gastro bar setting. A modern interpretation of luxury infused with Arabesque design and furnishings, each room and suite is fitted with a private al fresco balcony where you can take in views of the ocean or the marina. Embrace the heartwarming atmosphere of our resort, where the essence of culture meets the modern amenities of a world-class hotel. Our commitment to well-being is reflected in every detail, from our luxurious accommodations, each adorned with Arabesque touches, to our all-inclusive activities and experiences.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com.

Press contact:

Renata Messarra

Renata@rebornconsultancy.com

Ayoub Chen

Ayoub@rebornconsultancy.com

Melissa Sneddon

Melissa@rebornconsultancy.com