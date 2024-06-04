Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Tabby, the shopping and financial services app, announces the appointment of Oliver Hughes as the newest member of its board.

As well as his role as a non-executive board member in Tabby, Oliver is the Head of International Business for TBC Bank Group PLC, where he is focused on scaling a consumer lending-led digital bank and payments business in Uzbekistan with 14 million registered users.

As the CEO of Tinkoff Bank, Oliver led the company from 2007 to 2022 to become the most profitable digital bank in the world, serving around 30 million customers and generating an annual profit of $1 billion. Leveraging his experience scaling fintech businesses across Europe and Asia, Oliver will play an instrumental role in helping the team to accelerate Tabby's growth trajectory.

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabby, said: "Oliver has helped build one of the most meaningful financial institutions in the world–bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to our executive board. The other members of the board and I know his counsel will prove to be invaluable as we continue to financially empower millions of people in the Middle East.”

Oliver Hughes, Tabby Board Member, said: “Tabby has revolutionised access to responsible credit in the Middle East. In this region's booming economy, no one else is better positioned to meet the growing demand for digital financial services. I'm very excited to join the team and contribute to their mission.”

-Ends-

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 14 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, and was valued at $1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures and Bluepool.