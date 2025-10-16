Qatar witnessed a total of 55.08mn transactions valued at QR16.68bn through the country's payment system in September 2025, according to the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) data.



Qatar Payment System (QPS) is designed on the concept of real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and electronic straight through processing (e-STP).



The point-of-sales constituted 51% of the payment system transaction, followed by e-commerce 25%, Fawran or instant payment system at 22% and Qatar Mobile Payment or QMP at 2% in the review period.



There were 42.43mn card transactions through point-of-sales – which enables merchants to process payments and log transactions – valued at QR8.46bn in September 2025.



The e-commerce transaction winessed as many as 10.09mn transactions valued at QR4.23bn in the review period.



Fawran -- a real-time payment service in Qatar, allowing users to send and receive money instantly and securely within the country -- registered as many as 2.21mn transactions valued at QR3.69bn in September 2025.



There have been a total of 3.39mn total registered Fawran accounts in September this year.



QMP – which allows immediate transfer of funds between registered customers through any registered payment service providers – saw as many as 359,462 transactions valued at QR294.63mn in September 2025. There has been a total of 1.21mn registered wallets in the review period.



The QMP is a centralised payment system that was launched in 2020, to enable individuals and corporates to perform instant fund transfers between e-wallets within payment service providers in Qatar.

