Middle East: Eon Dental, a leading dental technology company specialising in designing and producing unique and patient-friendly clear aligners, has welcomed Dr. Stefano Troiani as the Chairman of their Scientific Clinical Advisory Board. This new addition elevates Eon’s expertise, enabling the Jordan-based company to serve clients better. Dr. Stefano will be the clinical voice and face of the company on a global scale. He will represent, speak and write on behalf of Eon at conferences, lectures, and strategic commercial engagements.

Upon receiving an MSc in Orthodontics in 2003 from the University of Aarhus, Dr. Stefano worked as a Clinical Assistant Professor, Orthodontist, and Consultant for various renowned educational and medical institutes. His vast experience stems from working with the likes of the ‘Centre for Treatment of Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis’, the ‘Centre for Treatment of Multiple Agenesis of the Royal Dental College’, the ‘Department of Maxillofacial Surgery at the Hospital of Sønderborg’, and the ‘Department of Maxillofacial Surgery at the University Hospital of Odense’.

Qais Sabri, Co-Founder, and CEO of Eon Dental commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stefano as the Chairman of our Clinical Advisory Board. His extensive industry experience adds a new dimension to our service offering as he provides fresh insights that will help us satisfy current and future customers. We are continually emphasizing investment into capabilities such as manufacturing automation, software solutions, and strengthening our commercialization and distribution. Similarly, the addition of Dr. Stefano is an investment that bolsters our experienced team of healthcare professionals to help us better serve clients.”

Dr. Stefano Troiani, Chairman of Eon Dental’s Clinical Advisory Board said: “In my new role, I look forward to helping Eon achieve its ultimate goal; the continued advancement of oral health in the Middle East and beyond. Over the last decade, the company has proven its credibility by satisfying client needs for thousands of patients around the world via its team of experienced healthcare professionals. I’m excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to working together for the overall benefit of oral hygiene.”

Well-versed in orthodontics, Dr. Stefano previously had a private practice in Denmark from 2003-2018 and he currently has a private practice in Switzerland and Germany. He has held more than 150 lectures and courses, internationally, and serves as an advisor for the global orthodontic industry. With the addition of Dr. Stefano, Eon Dental is poised to continue its upward trajectory and facilitate greater oral healthcare for countless patients across the globe.

About Eon Dental:

Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner company with a worldwide distribution network and a reputation for exceptional clear aligner products. The company is underpinned by two divisions, Eon Enterprise and Eon Aligner, which serve the white-label clear aligner market and the direct-to-dentist segments respectively. The company of 300+ has witnessed tremendous growth and has recently raised a $26 million series B funding round to continue to fuel its global expansion across MENA, Asia, Europe, and the US markets.

