Dubai: entourage, one of the region's leading live communications agencies, with offices in Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Cairo, announced the joining of Vincent Drevet as Head of Creative. A seasoned designer hailing from France, Vincent brings with him over two decades of experience spanning diverse disciplines of the creative realm including branding & advertising, digital communications, game design, TV production, and sound design.

Vincent joins the entourage leadership team as part of the agency’s expansion strategy. Capitalizing on the market growth in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, entourage implemented its 5-year growth plan at the beginning of 2023 and announced 35 new positions for the year. Thus far, 23 of these positions have been successfully filled. The recruitment drive includes the strategic appointment of department heads with extensive industry experience, reinforcing the agency's structural integrity and facilitating seamless collaboration across its various verticals in addition to many other positions across all departments strengthening the commitment to craft unique experiences, and exceptional storytelling to elevate brands.

Meet the Leadership Team:

Vincent Drevet - Head of Creative: The newest addition to the team, Vincent comes with a diverse background in advertising, digital communications, game design, television production, and sound design. Ziad Faour - Head of Strategy: With over two decades of experience in the marketing sector, Ziad has been leading the strategy division at entourage since 2019, consistently guiding the team to victory in numerous projects. Ali Hamade - Head of Events & Technology: Ali's journey at entourage began over a decade ago as an event executive, and he has since risen to lead the department through his built expertise in event planning, management, and cutting-edge technology knowledge. Shereen Khoury - People & Culture Manager: Shereen, a seasoned Human Resource professional with over 12 years of experience, plays a pivotal role in driving entourage's diversity and inclusion policies across all its offices. Manasvini Rizvi - Head of Marcom: Manasvini joined entourage as the Head of Marcoms, bringing over 15 years of expertise in the field, having worked across various renowned brands in brand and communication strategy Mohammed Idries - Head of Finance: With a tenure of more than five years at entourage, Mohammed has successfully managed and streamlined all financial procedures within the agency.

Commenting on the agency’s expansion plans and future ambitions, the entourage founder and CEO Mohammed Tayem noted, “In the beginning of this year, we laid out an ambitious 5-year growth strategy that would allow us to expand our client portfolio across verticals, and strengthening our teams is the cornerstone to realizing this growth. The idea is to create a robust structure that allows us to meet the current demands and is flexible to expand and accommodate all future requirements. We want to continue offering specialized, tailored, and innovative immersive experiences to the global, regional & local clients whom we are honored to serve every day.”

entourage looks forward to an exciting journey of growth and innovation as it continues to serve the region's marketing and event needs.

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading live communication agencies in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi among many others, operating across the Middle East with 5 offices.