Entourage, the leading live communications agency recognized for creating exceptional bespoke experiences and campaigns using the power of storytelling, has onboarded a seasoned creative event conceptualizer - Barbara Bologna.

With over 20 years of experience, Barbara has worked across Italy and Europe, on different verticals, from creative event concepts to direction and production for mega shows and events. Being a creative director, she has produced multiple many mega events that have enhanced her experience. She has worked on global brands such as Milan Expo 2015, Opening Ceremony of Rio Olympic Game 2016, FIFA 2022 Doha, Condé Nast – Milan, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Dolce & Gabbana to name a few.

Barbara said, “entourage is great opportunity for me as I get the chance to learn and work with some of the biggest private and public sector clients in the Middle East. The agency has expanded substantially over the last few years and has ambitious growth plans. I am thrilled to be a part of the growth story”.

As entourage is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the agency has laid out an ambitious 5-year growth strategy to expand its capabilities and invest in talents to be the leading force of creativity and innovation in the region.

“Creativity is in the DNA of entourage, and we are always looking at onboarding people who will enhance and add to our capabilities. In Barbara, we found a creative force. Her international experience and artistic flair have made her a great addition to our team. We are ecstatic to welcome her to our team”, commented Vincent Drevet, Head of Creative.

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading live communication agencies in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi and many more brands and entities, with operation across 5 regional offices.