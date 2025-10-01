Muscat - The Board of Directors of SOHAR Port and Freezone announced the appointment of Eng. Raid Al Rubaiey as the new Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, effective 1st of October 2025. Eng. Raid brings over two decades of leadership experience across Oman’s key industrial sectors, including water, energy, food, aluminum, petrochemicals, and infrastructure.

He joins SOHAR Freezone following his role as Managing Director of Majis Industrial Services, where he led the company’s transformation in sustainable infrastructure and operational efficiency. His previous leadership roles include CEO of Oman Oilseeds Crushing Company, along with contributions to large-scale national utility and manufacturing projects.

The Chairman of the Board, Eng. Abdullah bin Khalfan Al Jabri commented, “The Freezone has achieved significant milestones to date. Eng. Raid’s proven leadership, strategic vision, and extensive operational experience will ensure SOHAR Freezone continues on a path of sustained growth and development.”

Eng. Raid’s appointment comes at a time of strategic momentum for SOHAR, which continues to strengthen its position as a destination connecting businesses to the world. With a strong pipeline of investment and growing demand from global tenants, the Freezone plays a key role in shaping a vibrant investment ecosystem transforming trade in Oman through sustainable practices.

"SOHAR Freezone represents one of Oman’s most dynamic platforms for industrial and economic growth," said Eng. Raid Al Rubaiey. "I am honored to join at this pivotal time and look forward to working closely with our partners to develop new synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.” Under his leadership, SOHAR Freezone will further support Oman’s diversification goals under Vision 2040, driving long-term value creation across sectors.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating nearly 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade. Currently, land occupancy for both phase one and phase two has reached 66%.

As of 2024, SOHAR Port has achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons, rise in roll-on, roll-off (RORO) operations. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.